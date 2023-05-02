TOP Financial Group Limited (TOP) vs. Its Peers: A Comparison

TOP Financial Group Limited (NASDAQ: TOP) has a price-to-earnings ratio of 135.58x that is above its average ratio.

The public float for TOP is 5.05M and currently, short sellers hold a 6.30% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of TOP on May 02, 2023 was 1.01M shares.

TOP) stock’s latest price update

TOP Financial Group Limited (NASDAQ: TOP)’s stock price has gone decline by -52.39 in comparison to its previous close of 108.21, however, the company has experienced a 631.82% increase in its stock price over the last five trading days. Barron’s reported on 06/01/22 that Zhong Yang Financial Is the Latest Microcap IPO to Pop

TOP’s Market Performance

TOP Financial Group Limited (TOP) has seen a 631.82% rise in stock performance for the week, with a 836.73% gain in the past month and a 991.53% surge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 160.67%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 51.39% for TOP. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 342.44% for TOP’s stock, with a simple moving average of 501.51% for the last 200 days.

TOP Trading at 582.53% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought TOP to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -79.91% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 51.39%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 160.67%, as shares surge +820.00% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +1,277.54% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, TOP rose by +631.82%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +62.47% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $13.94. In addition, TOP Financial Group Limited saw 955.74% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Conclusion

In conclusion, TOP Financial Group Limited (TOP) has seen better performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.