The Impact of Market Fluctuations on Signet Jewelers Limited’s (SIG) Stock

The stock of Signet Jewelers Limited (SIG) has gone down by -8.45% for the week, with a -6.24% drop in the past month and a -7.34% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.23%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 3.86% for SIG. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -6.20% for SIG stock, with a simple moving average of 4.92% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Signet Jewelers Limited (NYSE: SIG) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for Signet Jewelers Limited (NYSE: SIG) is 15.57x, which is above its average ratio. Moreover, the 36-month beta value for SIG is 2.15. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 3 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 4 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The public float for SIG is 43.89M and currently, short sellers hold a 12.06% of that float. On May 02, 2023, SIG’s average trading volume was 746.86K shares.

SIG) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of Signet Jewelers Limited (NYSE: SIG) has plunged by -4.05 when compared to previous closing price of 73.58, but the company has seen a -8.45% decline in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Barron’s reported on 12/06/22 that Signet Stock Had Its Best Day in Years. The Jeweler Expects the Rich to Keep Spending.

Analysts’ Opinion of SIG

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for SIG stocks, with Telsey Advisory Group repeating the rating for SIG by listing it as a “Market Perform.” The predicted price for SIG in the upcoming period, according to Telsey Advisory Group is $85 based on the research report published on June 10th of the previous year 2022.

UBS, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see SIG reach a price target of $140. The rating they have provided for SIG stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on November 01st, 2021.

BofA Securities gave a rating of “Neutral” to SIG, setting the target price at $88 in the report published on October 13th of the previous year.

SIG Trading at -4.65% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SIG to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -15.37% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.86%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.23%, as shares sank -9.23% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -8.88% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SIG fell by -8.45%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +32.33% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $74.91. In addition, Signet Jewelers Limited saw 3.82% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at SIG starting from Singleton Jamie, who sale 17,500 shares at the price of $80.00 back on Apr 19. After this action, Singleton Jamie now owns 211,056 shares of Signet Jewelers Limited, valued at $1,400,000 using the latest closing price.

Drosos Virginia, the Chief Executive Officer of Signet Jewelers Limited, sale 10,000 shares at $77.43 during a trade that took place back on Apr 18, which means that Drosos Virginia is holding 1,104,434 shares at $774,337 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for SIG

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+11.04 for the present operating margin

+38.90 for the gross margin

The net margin for Signet Jewelers Limited stands at +4.80. The total capital return value is set at 23.95, while invested capital returns managed to touch 11.34. Equity return is now at value 24.60, with 5.40 for asset returns.

Based on Signet Jewelers Limited (SIG), the company’s capital structure generated 59.59 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 37.34. Total debt to assets is 20.09, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 66.01. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 29.25.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.45, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.26. The receivables turnover for the company is 233.40 and the total asset turnover is 1.19. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.55.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Signet Jewelers Limited (SIG) has been bad in recent times. The stock has received a mixed of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.