The -6.34% Simple Moving Average of Pioneer Natural Resources Company’s (PXD) Stock in the Past 200 Days

The stock of Pioneer Natural Resources Company (PXD) has seen a -6.69% decrease in the past week, with a 1.63% gain in the past month, and a -7.93% decrease in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.58%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.08% for PXD. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -6.08% for PXD’s stock, with a simple moving average of -6.34% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Pioneer Natural Resources Company (NYSE: PXD) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for Pioneer Natural Resources Company (NYSE: PXD) is above average at 7.70x, while the 36-month beta value is 1.45.Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 16 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 3 as “overweight,” 13 as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Pioneer Natural Resources Company (PXD) is $253.79, which is $47.39 above the current market price. The public float for PXD is 233.31M, and currently, short sellers hold a 1.62% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of PXD on May 02, 2023 was 2.90M shares.

PXD) stock’s latest price update

Pioneer Natural Resources Company (NYSE: PXD)’s stock price has gone decline by -4.35 in comparison to its previous close of 216.99, however, the company has experienced a -6.69% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading days. The Wall Street Journal reported on 04/26/23 that CEO of Pioneer Natural Resources to Retire After Two Stints at Top

Analysts’ Opinion of PXD

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for PXD stocks, with UBS repeating the rating for PXD by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for PXD in the upcoming period, according to UBS is $238 based on the research report published on April 19th of the current year 2023.

Citigroup, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see PXD reach a price target of $210, previously predicting the price at $193. The rating they have provided for PXD stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on March 23rd, 2023.

Wells Fargo gave a rating of “Equal Weight” to PXD, setting the target price at $220 in the report published on March 03rd of the current year.

PXD Trading at 0.31% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought PXD to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -22.74% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.08%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.58%, as shares sank -1.92% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +0.15% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, PXD fell by -5.92%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +0.40% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $220.79. In addition, Pioneer Natural Resources Company saw -7.14% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at PXD starting from Hernandez Jacinto J, who purchase 198 shares at the price of $247.13 back on Nov 09. After this action, Hernandez Jacinto J now owns 2,158 shares of Pioneer Natural Resources Company, valued at $48,932 using the latest closing price.

Hernandez Jacinto J, the Director of Pioneer Natural Resources Company, purchase 390 shares at $254.88 during a trade that took place back on Nov 08, which means that Hernandez Jacinto J is holding 1,960 shares at $99,401 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for PXD

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+42.41 for the present operating margin

+43.78 for the gross margin

The net margin for Pioneer Natural Resources Company stands at +32.11. The total capital return value is set at 35.07, while invested capital returns managed to touch 27.14. Equity return is now at value 30.90, with 19.40 for asset returns.

Based on Pioneer Natural Resources Company (PXD), the company’s capital structure generated 25.58 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 20.37. Total debt to assets is 15.85, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 21.57. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 17.18.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.43, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.09. The receivables turnover for the company is 13.17 and the total asset turnover is 0.65. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.96.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Pioneer Natural Resources Company (PXD) has experienced a bad performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.