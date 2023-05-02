Home  »  Hot Stocks   »  The -13.88% Decline of Rumble Inc.’s (RUM) S...

The -13.88% Decline of Rumble Inc.’s (RUM) Stock in the Past Quarter

The stock of Rumble Inc. (RUM) has gone down by -9.78% for the week, with a -11.09% drop in the past month and a -16.83% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 10.18%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 7.50% for RUM. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -7.48% for RUM’s stock, with a -15.01% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Rumble Inc. (NASDAQ: RUM) Right Now?

Rumble Inc. (NASDAQ: RUM) has a price-to-earnings ratio that is above its average at 39.21x. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 1 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price predicted for Rumble Inc. (RUM) by analysts is $15.00, which is $6.7 above the current market price. The public float for RUM is 76.46M, and at present, short sellers hold a 7.96% of that float. On May 02, 2023, the average trading volume of RUM was 1.36M shares.

RUM) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of Rumble Inc. (NASDAQ: RUM) has surged by 4.27 when compared to previous closing price of 7.96, but the company has seen a -9.78% decline in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

RUM Trading at -6.30% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought RUM to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -51.83% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 7.50%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 10.18%, as shares sank -17.00% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -11.80% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, RUM fell by -9.78%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -17.98% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $8.89. In addition, Rumble Inc. saw 39.50% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for RUM

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

  • -87.56 for the present operating margin
  • -15.02 for the gross margin

The net margin for Rumble Inc. stands at -28.96. Equity return is now at value -6.50, with -5.60 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 22.09.

Conclusion

To sum up, Rumble Inc. (RUM) has seen a bad performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.

