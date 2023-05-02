The -13.88% Decline of Magic Empire Global Limited’s (MEGL) Stock in the Past Quarter

In the past week, MEGL stock has gone up by 123.21%, with a monthly gain of 63.40% and a quarterly surge of 4.60%. The volatility ratio for the week is 37.87%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 15.45% for Magic Empire Global Limited The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 76.32% for MEGL’s stock, with a -42.70% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Magic Empire Global Limited (NASDAQ: MEGL) Right Now?

Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The public float for MEGL is 7.40M, and currently, short sellers hold a 0.78% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of MEGL on May 02, 2023 was 1.99M shares.

MEGL) stock’s latest price update

Magic Empire Global Limited (NASDAQ: MEGL)’s stock price has dropped by -37.50 in relation to previous closing price of 4.00. Nevertheless, the company has seen a gain of 123.21% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

MEGL Trading at 57.57% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought MEGL to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -99.00% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 15.45%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 37.87%, as shares surge +64.47% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +26.90% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, MEGL rose by +123.21%, in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.47. In addition, Magic Empire Global Limited saw 93.80% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for MEGL

Equity return is now at value -10.30, with -7.60 for asset returns.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Magic Empire Global Limited (MEGL) has experienced a better performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.