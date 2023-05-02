The -13.88% Decline of Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc.’s (KPTI) Stock in the Past Quarter

In the past week, KPTI stock has gone down by -5.87%, with a monthly gain of 9.38% and a quarterly surge of 25.00%. The volatility ratio for the week is 9.92%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 10.21% for Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -3.25% for KPTI’s stock, with a -9.31% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: KPTI) Right Now?

Moreover, the 36-month beta value for KPTI is 0.06. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 4 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 2 as “overweight,” 4 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price recommended by analysts for Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. (KPTI) is $8.60, which is $5.15 above the current market price. The public float for KPTI is 74.06M and currently, short sellers hold a 23.98% of that float. On May 02, 2023, KPTI’s average trading volume was 2.35M shares.

KPTI) stock’s latest price update

Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: KPTI)’s stock price has increased by 7.54 compared to its previous closing price of 3.58. However, the company has seen a -5.87% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

Analysts’ Opinion of KPTI

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for KPTI stocks, with Piper Sandler repeating the rating for KPTI by listing it as a “Overweight.” The predicted price for KPTI in the upcoming period, according to Piper Sandler is $8 based on the research report published on January 19th of the current year 2023.

RBC Capital Mkts, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see KPTI reach a price target of $10, previously predicting the price at $7. The rating they have provided for KPTI stocks is “Outperform” according to the report published on November 04th, 2022.

JP Morgan gave a rating of “Neutral” to KPTI, setting the target price at $8 in the report published on February 09th of the previous year.

KPTI Trading at 7.79% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought KPTI to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -44.84% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 10.21%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 9.92%, as shares sank -1.03% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +7.24% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, KPTI fell by -5.87%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -16.85% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $3.98. In addition, Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. saw 13.24% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at KPTI starting from Rangwala Reshma, who sale 6,770 shares at the price of $4.05 back on Apr 20. After this action, Rangwala Reshma now owns 158,230 shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc., valued at $27,416 using the latest closing price.

Paulson Richard A., the President and CEO of Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc., sale 3,497 shares at $3.97 during a trade that took place back on Apr 04, which means that Paulson Richard A. is holding 816,619 shares at $13,883 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for KPTI

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-90.53 for the present operating margin

+96.29 for the gross margin

The net margin for Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. stands at -105.23. The total capital return value is set at -108.01, while invested capital returns managed to touch -128.07. Equity return is now at value 185.50, with -58.00 for asset returns.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.95, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 1.00. The receivables turnover for the company is 4.51 and the total asset turnover is 0.47. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 5.31.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. (KPTI) has been mixed in recent times. The stock has received a mixed of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.