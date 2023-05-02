Terex Corporation (TEX) Stock: Evaluating the Market Performance

The price-to-earnings ratio for Terex Corporation (NYSE: TEX) is 10.60x, which is above its average ratio. Moreover, the 36-month beta value for TEX is 1.63.

The public float for TEX is 65.25M and currently, short sellers hold a 6.24% of that float. On May 02, 2023, TEX’s average trading volume was 1.07M shares.

TEX) stock’s latest price update

Terex Corporation (NYSE: TEX)’s stock price has dropped by -0.00 in relation to previous closing price of 46.00. Nevertheless, the company has seen a gain of 3.39% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

TEX’s Market Performance

TEX’s stock has risen by 3.39% in the past week, with a monthly drop of -4.92% and a quarterly drop of -9.75%. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.40% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 3.38% for Terex Corporation. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 2.79% for TEX’s stock, with a 8.98% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of TEX

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for TEX stocks, with BofA Securities repeating the rating for TEX by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for TEX in the upcoming period, according to BofA Securities is $54 based on the research report published on March 17th of the current year 2023.

Citigroup, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see TEX reach a price target of $63, previously predicting the price at $45. The rating they have provided for TEX stocks is “Neutral” according to the report published on February 15th, 2023.

Deutsche Bank gave a rating of “Hold” to TEX, setting the target price at $46 in the report published on December 05th of the previous year.

TEX Trading at -7.46% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought TEX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -24.40% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.38%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.40%, as shares sank -2.39% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -18.16% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, TEX rose by +4.72%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +61.21% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $44.69. In addition, Terex Corporation saw 7.68% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at TEX starting from GARRISON JOHN L JR, who sale 8,907 shares at the price of $60.00 back on Mar 06. After this action, GARRISON JOHN L JR now owns 436,280 shares of Terex Corporation, valued at $534,420 using the latest closing price.

GARRISON JOHN L JR, the CHAIRMAN AND CEO of Terex Corporation, sale 10,832 shares at $60.02 during a trade that took place back on Mar 03, which means that GARRISON JOHN L JR is holding 445,187 shares at $650,137 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for TEX

Equity return is now at value 27.40, with 10.00 for asset returns.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Terex Corporation (TEX) has been mixed in recent times. The stock has received a mixed of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.