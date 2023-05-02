Teradata Corporation (TDC) Shares Soar Above 1-Year High

Teradata Corporation (NYSE: TDC)’s stock price has plunge by 6.02relation to previous closing price of 38.71. Nevertheless, the company has seen a 4.06% surge in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Teradata Corporation (NYSE: TDC) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for Teradata Corporation (NYSE: TDC) is 136.80x, which is above its average ratio. Moreover, the 36-month beta value for TDC is 0.93.

The public float for TDC is 100.75M and currently, short sellers hold a 4.28% of that float. On May 02, 2023, TDC’s average trading volume was 936.69K shares.

TDC’s Market Performance

The stock of Teradata Corporation (TDC) has seen a 4.06% increase in the past week, with a 4.43% rise in the past month, and a 18.54% gain in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.43%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 1.75% for TDC. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 2.72% for TDC stock, with a simple moving average of 16.92% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of TDC

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for TDC stocks, with Guggenheim repeating the rating for TDC by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for TDC in the upcoming period, according to Guggenheim is $62 based on the research report published on May 01st of the current year 2023.

Morgan Stanley gave a rating of “Overweight” to TDC, setting the target price at $57 in the report published on February 08th of the previous year.

TDC Trading at 3.41% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought TDC to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -4.09% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.75%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.43%, as shares surge +1.89% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -2.89% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, TDC rose by +4.06%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +12.22% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $39.99. In addition, Teradata Corporation saw 21.93% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at TDC starting from Ashton Hillary, who sale 7,011 shares at the price of $40.32 back on Mar 02. After this action, Ashton Hillary now owns 109,720 shares of Teradata Corporation, valued at $282,684 using the latest closing price.

Cullen-Cote Kathleen R, the Chief People Officer of Teradata Corporation, sale 24,400 shares at $40.78 during a trade that took place back on Mar 01, which means that Cullen-Cote Kathleen R is holding 121,489 shares at $995,056 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for TDC

Equity return is now at value 13.90, with 1.70 for asset returns.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Teradata Corporation (TDC) has been better in recent times. The stock has received a mixed of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.