Teladoc Health Inc. (TDOC) Stock: A Value Analysis

Moreover, the 36-month beta value for TDOC is 1.08. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 6 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 23 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price recommended by analysts for Teladoc Health Inc. (TDOC) is $30.09, which is $2.92 above the current market price. The public float for TDOC is 159.87M and currently, short sellers hold a 16.24% of that float. On May 02, 2023, TDOC’s average trading volume was 4.17M shares.

TDOC) stock’s latest price update

Teladoc Health Inc. (NYSE: TDOC)’s stock price has plunge by 2.04relation to previous closing price of 26.53. Nevertheless, the company has seen a -3.90% plunge in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Barron’s reported on 02/23/23 that Teladoc Gets an Upgrade. There Are ‘No Tears Left to Cry.’

TDOC’s Market Performance

Teladoc Health Inc. (TDOC) has seen a -3.90% fall in stock performance for the week, with a 10.81% gain in the past month and a -2.80% plunge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 5.30%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 4.38% for TDOC. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 2.28% for TDOC stock, with a simple moving average of -6.51% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of TDOC

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for TDOC stocks, with Stephens repeating the rating for TDOC by listing it as a “Equal-Weight.” The predicted price for TDOC in the upcoming period, according to Stephens is $25 based on the research report published on April 12th of the current year 2023.

SVB Securities, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see TDOC reach a price target of $34. The rating they have provided for TDOC stocks is “Outperform” according to the report published on February 23rd, 2023.

TDOC Trading at 3.82% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought TDOC to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -39.39% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.38%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.30%, as shares surge +4.52% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -11.01% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, TDOC fell by -3.90%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -30.91% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $26.52. In addition, Teladoc Health Inc. saw 14.46% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at TDOC starting from Trencher Daniel, who sale 1,000 shares at the price of $25.30 back on Apr 17. After this action, Trencher Daniel now owns 24,520 shares of Teladoc Health Inc., valued at $25,300 using the latest closing price.

Trencher Daniel, the SVP CORPORATE STRATEGY of Teladoc Health Inc., sale 1,000 shares at $25.13 during a trade that took place back on Mar 17, which means that Trencher Daniel is holding 25,520 shares at $25,130 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for TDOC

Equity return is now at value -167.20, with -124.60 for asset returns.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Teladoc Health Inc. (TDOC) has been mixed in recent times. The stock has received a bullish of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.