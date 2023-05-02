TDH Holdings Inc. (PETZ) Beta Value: Understanding the Market Risk

The 36-month beta value for PETZ is also noteworthy at 1.70. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 0 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The public float for PETZ is 6.13M, and at present, short sellers hold a 0.83% of that float. The average trading volume of PETZ on May 02, 2023 was 47.46K shares.

Act Now and Secure Your Future in Green Energy!



Invest in the Green-Energy Revolution now with our free report! Discover small-cap mineral exploration companies set to be the next suppliers of green energy. Get the best of both worlds with multiple salt dome opportunities in the green hydrogen space and precious metals development. Don't wait - get our free report today!



Download Your FREE Green Energy Report & Unlock Your Investment Potential Today! Sponsored

PETZ) stock’s latest price update

TDH Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: PETZ) has seen a rise in its stock price by 16.92 in relation to its previous close of 1.30. However, the company has experienced a 45.92% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

PETZ’s Market Performance

TDH Holdings Inc. (PETZ) has seen a 45.92% rise in stock performance for the week, with a 24.59% gain in the past month and a -17.84% plunge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 36.58%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 15.39% for PETZ. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 32.38% for PETZ’s stock, with a -31.01% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

PETZ Trading at 16.50% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought PETZ to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -83.11% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 15.39%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 36.58%, as shares surge +21.60% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -8.98% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, PETZ rose by +45.92%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -49.16% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.1617. In addition, TDH Holdings Inc. saw -1.94% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for PETZ

Equity return is now at value -92.00, with -26.20 for asset returns.

Conclusion

In summary, TDH Holdings Inc. (PETZ) has had a mixed performance as of late. Analysts have mixed opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.