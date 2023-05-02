Takung Art Co. Ltd. (TKAT) Shares Up Despite Recent Market Volatility

The stock price of Takung Art Co. Ltd. (AMEX: TKAT) has surged by 21.64 when compared to previous closing price of 0.56, but the company has seen a 17.20% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Takung Art Co. Ltd. (AMEX: TKAT) Right Now?

and a 36-month beta value of 2.83. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price predicted for Takung Art Co. Ltd. (TKAT) by analysts is $1.00, The public float for TKAT is 31.84M, and at present, short sellers hold a 0.31% of that float. On May 02, 2023, the average trading volume of TKAT was 401.79K shares.

TKAT’s Market Performance

TKAT stock saw an increase of 17.20% in the past week, with a monthly gain of 11.09% and a quarterly increase of -9.16%. The volatility ratio for the week is 16.48%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 9.45% for Takung Art Co. Ltd. (TKAT). The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 14.29% for TKAT stock, with a simple moving average of -30.13% for the last 200 days.

TKAT Trading at 0.87% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought TKAT to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -78.71% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 9.45%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 16.48%, as shares surge +8.13% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -38.06% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, TKAT rose by +17.20%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -60.16% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.5987. In addition, Takung Art Co. Ltd. saw 23.78% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for TKAT

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-31.06 for the present operating margin

+76.96 for the gross margin

The net margin for Takung Art Co. Ltd. stands at -311.69. Equity return is now at value -32.40, with -22.70 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 4.41.

Conclusion

To sum up, Takung Art Co. Ltd. (TKAT) has seen a mixed performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.