T-Mobile US Inc. (TMUS) Stock: A SWOT Analysis

The price-to-earnings ratio for T-Mobile US Inc. (NASDAQ: TMUS) is above average at 61.60x, while the 36-month beta value is 0.56.Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 23 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 2 as “overweight,” 4 as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for T-Mobile US Inc. (TMUS) is $179.91, which is $36.54 above the current market price. The public float for TMUS is 589.74M, and currently, short sellers hold a 5.31% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of TMUS on May 02, 2023 was 5.29M shares.

TMUS) stock’s latest price update

The stock of T-Mobile US Inc. (NASDAQ: TMUS) has decreased by -0.48 when compared to last closing price of 143.90.Despite this, the company has seen a loss of -1.82% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

TMUS’s Market Performance

T-Mobile US Inc. (TMUS) has seen a -1.82% fall in stock performance for the week, with a -0.94% decline in the past month and a -2.56% plunge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.87%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 1.36% for TMUS. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -3.36% for TMUS’s stock, with a -0.39% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of TMUS

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for TMUS stocks, with MoffettNathanson repeating the rating for TMUS by listing it as a “Market Perform.” The predicted price for TMUS in the upcoming period, according to MoffettNathanson is $174 based on the research report published on February 06th of the current year 2023.

Scotiabank gave a rating of “Sector Outperform” to TMUS, setting the target price at $167 in the report published on July 28th of the previous year.

TMUS Trading at -1.50% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought TMUS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -7.23% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.36%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.87%, as shares sank -1.13% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -2.40% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, TMUS fell by -1.82%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +5.57% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $148.11. In addition, T-Mobile US Inc. saw 2.29% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at TMUS starting from Ray Neville R, who sale 46,202 shares at the price of $150.08 back on Apr 11. After this action, Ray Neville R now owns 250,642 shares of T-Mobile US Inc., valued at $6,933,996 using the latest closing price.

Ray Neville R, the President, Technology of T-Mobile US Inc., sale 700 shares at $150.00 during a trade that took place back on Apr 10, which means that Ray Neville R is holding 296,844 shares at $105,000 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for TMUS

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+16.70 for the present operating margin

+42.61 for the gross margin

The net margin for T-Mobile US Inc. stands at +3.25. The total capital return value is set at 7.40, while invested capital returns managed to touch 1.53. Equity return is now at value 5.50, with 1.80 for asset returns.

Based on T-Mobile US Inc. (TMUS), the company’s capital structure generated 160.49 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 61.61. Total debt to assets is 48.04, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 146.37. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 56.19.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 3.67, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.39. The receivables turnover for the company is 8.31 and the total asset turnover is 0.35. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.77.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, T-Mobile US Inc. (TMUS) has experienced a mixed performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.