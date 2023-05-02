Stratasys Ltd. (SSYS) Shares Up Despite Recent Market Volatility

Stratasys Ltd. (NASDAQ: SSYS) has seen a rise in its stock price by 4.18 in relation to its previous close of 14.36. However, the company has experienced a 0.20% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Barron’s reported on 05/17/22 that 3-D Printer Stratasys Stock Surges After an Upgrade

Is It Worth Investing in Stratasys Ltd. (NASDAQ: SSYS) Right Now?

The 36-month beta value for SSYS is also noteworthy at 1.41. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 5 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 3 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

Do You Know The Best Place To Find Gains In Volatile Markets?



In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

The average price estimated by analysts for SSYS is $18.33, which is $3.37 above than the current price. The public float for SSYS is 55.97M, and at present, short sellers hold a 1.36% of that float. The average trading volume of SSYS on May 02, 2023 was 556.12K shares.

SSYS’s Market Performance

SSYS stock saw a decrease of 0.20% in the past week, with a monthly decline of -7.83% and a quarterly a decrease of 7.63%. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.41%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 3.32% for Stratasys Ltd. (SSYS). The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -1.87% for SSYS stock, with a simple moving average of -0.28% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of SSYS

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for SSYS stocks, with Needham repeating the rating for SSYS by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for SSYS in the upcoming period, according to Needham is $15 based on the research report published on January 04th of the current year 2023.

Credit Suisse gave a rating of “Outperform” to SSYS, setting the target price at $24 in the report published on August 17th of the previous year.

SSYS Trading at 2.21% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SSYS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -30.22% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.32%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.41%, as shares sank -9.50% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +7.47% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SSYS rose by +0.20%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -16.42% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $15.17. In addition, Stratasys Ltd. saw 26.14% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for SSYS

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-9.28 for the present operating margin

+41.28 for the gross margin

The net margin for Stratasys Ltd. stands at -4.47. The total capital return value is set at -6.17, while invested capital returns managed to touch -3.00. Equity return is now at value -3.10, with -2.30 for asset returns.

Based on Stratasys Ltd. (SSYS), the company’s capital structure generated 1.86 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 1.83. Total debt to assets is 1.42, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 1.11. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 1.09.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.05, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.04. The receivables turnover for the company is 4.73 and the total asset turnover is 0.51. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 3.32.

Conclusion

In summary, Stratasys Ltd. (SSYS) has had a mixed performance as of late. Analysts have bullish opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.