StoneCo Ltd.’s (STNE) Stock: A Week-by-Week Analysis

The stock of StoneCo Ltd. (STNE) has seen a 6.05% increase in the past week, with a 31.22% gain in the past month, and a 11.77% flourish in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.86%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 5.13% for STNE. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 15.35% for STNE’s stock, with a 24.04% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in StoneCo Ltd. (NASDAQ: STNE) Right Now?

The 36-month beta value for STNE is also noteworthy at 2.23. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 5 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 13 rating it as “hold,” and 2 rating it as “sell.”

Do You Know The Best Place To Find Gains In Volatile Markets?



In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

The average price estimated by analysts for STNE is $63.05, which is -$0.96 below than the current price. The public float for STNE is 247.66M, and at present, short sellers hold a 7.07% of that float. The average trading volume of STNE on May 02, 2023 was 5.60M shares.

STNE) stock’s latest price update

StoneCo Ltd. (NASDAQ: STNE)’s stock price has increased by 0.97 compared to its previous closing price of 12.32. However, the company has seen a 6.05% increase in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Barron’s reported on 03/18/22 that Berkshire-Backed StoneCo Issues a Bullish Outlook. The Stock Is Soaring.

Analysts’ Opinion of STNE

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for STNE stocks, with Morgan Stanley repeating the rating for STNE by listing it as a “Equal-Weight.” The predicted price for STNE in the upcoming period, according to Morgan Stanley is $15 based on the research report published on December 07th of the previous year 2022.

Goldman, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see STNE reach a price target of $11, previously predicting the price at $7.50. The rating they have provided for STNE stocks is “Neutral” according to the report published on December 01st, 2022.

Evercore ISI gave a rating of “Outperform” to STNE, setting the target price at $16 in the report published on November 28th of the previous year.

STNE Trading at 27.95% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought STNE to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -1.52% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.13%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.86%, as shares surge +30.40% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +27.98% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, STNE rose by +6.05%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +53.96% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $10.93. In addition, StoneCo Ltd. saw 31.78% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for STNE

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-21.11 for the present operating margin

+32.84 for the gross margin

The net margin for StoneCo Ltd. stands at -11.86. The total capital return value is set at -4.81, while invested capital returns managed to touch -3.25.

Based on StoneCo Ltd. (STNE), the company’s capital structure generated 43.05 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 30.10. Total debt to assets is 13.14, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 21.16. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 14.79.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 4.31, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.34. The receivables turnover for the company is 0.22 and the total asset turnover is 0.11. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.22.

Conclusion

In summary, StoneCo Ltd. (STNE) has had a better performance as of late. Analysts have bullish opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.