Sprouts Farmers Market Inc. (SFM) Stock Experiences 1.54% Monthly Change

The stock of Sprouts Farmers Market Inc. (SFM) has gone up by 2.55% for the week, with a 1.54% rise in the past month and a 10.58% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.85%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 2.42% for SFM. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 2.66% for SFM’s stock, with a 12.58% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Sprouts Farmers Market Inc. (NASDAQ: SFM) Right Now?

Sprouts Farmers Market Inc. (NASDAQ: SFM) has a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.68x that is above its average ratio. Additionally, the 36-month beta value for SFM is 0.39.

The average price predicted by analysts for SFM is $33.08, which is -$2.19 below the current price. The public float for SFM is 102.57M and currently, short sellers hold a 16.24% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of SFM on May 02, 2023 was 1.48M shares.

SFM) stock’s latest price update

Sprouts Farmers Market Inc. (NASDAQ: SFM)’s stock price has increased by 1.04 compared to its previous closing price of 34.66. However, the company has seen a 2.55% increase in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. The Wall Street Journal reported on 08/31/21 that Sprouts Farmers Market Names New CFO

Analysts’ Opinion of SFM

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for SFM stocks, with Evercore ISI repeating the rating for SFM by listing it as a “Underperform.” The predicted price for SFM in the upcoming period, according to Evercore ISI is $29 based on the research report published on April 20th of the current year 2023.

Credit Suisse, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see SFM reach a price target of $35, previously predicting the price at $30. The rating they have provided for SFM stocks is “Neutral” according to the report published on December 20th, 2022.

SFM Trading at 5.05% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SFM to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -1.81% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.42%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.85%, as shares sank -0.03% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +6.48% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SFM rose by +2.55%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +30.87% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $34.11. In addition, Sprouts Farmers Market Inc. saw 8.19% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at SFM starting from Konat Nicholas, who sale 642 shares at the price of $33.27 back on Mar 22. After this action, Konat Nicholas now owns 111,214 shares of Sprouts Farmers Market Inc., valued at $21,359 using the latest closing price.

Sanders Dan J, the Chief Store Operations Officer of Sprouts Farmers Market Inc., sale 40,452 shares at $32.56 during a trade that took place back on Mar 20, which means that Sanders Dan J is holding 8,241 shares at $1,317,056 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for SFM

Equity return is now at value 25.40, with 8.70 for asset returns.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Sprouts Farmers Market Inc. (SFM) has seen better performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.