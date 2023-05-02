Spotify Technology S.A. (SPOT) Shares Soar Above 1-Year High

The stock of Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE: SPOT) has increased by 3.62 when compared to last closing price of 133.60. Despite this, the company has experienced a 5.31% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. The Wall Street Journal reported on 04/25/23 that Spotify CEO Calls AI ‘Cool and Scary’ as It Hits Music Industry

Is It Worth Investing in Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE: SPOT) Right Now?

and a 36-month beta value of 1.76. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 14 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 6 as “overweight,” 14 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The public float for SPOT is 140.77M, and at present, short sellers hold a 1.82% of that float. On May 02, 2023, the average trading volume of SPOT was 1.92M shares.

SPOT’s Market Performance

The stock of Spotify Technology S.A. (SPOT) has seen a 5.31% increase in the past week, with a 5.81% rise in the past month, and a 38.43% gain in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.34%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 3.06% for SPOT. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 3.68% for SPOT stock, with a simple moving average of 33.42% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of SPOT

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for SPOT stocks, with Robert W. Baird repeating the rating for SPOT by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for SPOT in the upcoming period, according to Robert W. Baird is $160 based on the research report published on April 11th of the current year 2023.

Guggenheim, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see SPOT reach a price target of $155, previously predicting the price at $120. The rating they have provided for SPOT stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on March 22nd, 2023.

Redburn gave a rating of “Buy” to SPOT, setting the target price at $140 in the report published on March 01st of the current year.

SPOT Trading at 8.02% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SPOT to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -5.11% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.06%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.34%, as shares surge +3.60% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +10.24% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SPOT rose by +5.31%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +43.72% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $133.76. In addition, Spotify Technology S.A. saw 75.34% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for SPOT

Equity return is now at value -33.90, with -10.40 for asset returns.

Conclusion

To sum up, Spotify Technology S.A. (SPOT) has seen a better performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.