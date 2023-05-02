Silvergate Capital Corporation (SI) Beta Value: Understanding the Market Risk

The 36-month beta value for SI is also noteworthy at 2.25.

The average price estimated by analysts for SI is $12.50, The public float for SI is 25.71M, and at present, short sellers hold a 54.98% of that float. The average trading volume of SI on May 02, 2023 was 17.45M shares.

SI) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of Silvergate Capital Corporation (NYSE: SI) has plunged by -3.70 when compared to previous closing price of 1.35, but the company has seen a -5.80% decline in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. The Wall Street Journal reported on 03/09/23 that Silvergate’s Story Is About Fundamentals, Not Just Crypto

SI’s Market Performance

Silvergate Capital Corporation (SI) has experienced a -5.80% fall in stock performance for the past week, with a -19.75% drop in the past month, and a -89.96% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 7.95%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 10.63% for SI. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -12.84% for SI’s stock, with a -96.82% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of SI

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for SI stocks, with Wedbush repeating the rating for SI by listing it as a “Underperform.” The predicted price for SI in the upcoming period, according to Wedbush is $4 based on the research report published on March 06th of the current year 2023.

SI Trading at -71.32% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SI to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -99.01% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 10.63%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 7.95%, as shares sank -19.75% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -92.51% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SI fell by -5.80%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -97.81% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.4755. In addition, Silvergate Capital Corporation saw -92.53% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at SI starting from LANE ALAN J, who sale 16,314 shares at the price of $92.46 back on Jul 21. After this action, LANE ALAN J now owns 0 shares of Silvergate Capital Corporation, valued at $1,508,324 using the latest closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for SI

Equity return is now at value 6.90, with 0.60 for asset returns.

Conclusion

In summary, Silvergate Capital Corporation (SI) has had a bad performance as of late. Analysts have mixed opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.