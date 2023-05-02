Should You Invest in Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc. (ZBH) Now?

Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc. (NYSE: ZBH) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 100.67x compared to its average ratio, and the 36-month beta value for ZBH is at 1.01. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 6 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 2 rating it as “overweight,” 15 as “hold,” and 2 as “sell.”

The average price suggested by analysts for ZBH is $134.72, which is -$9.82 below the current market price. The public float for ZBH is 209.70M, and currently, shorts hold a 1.65% of that float. The average trading volume for ZBH on May 02, 2023 was 1.27M shares.

ZBH) stock’s latest price update

Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc. (NYSE: ZBH)’s stock price has increased by 4.27 compared to its previous closing price of 138.83. However, the company has seen a 4.10% increase in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

ZBH’s Market Performance

ZBH’s stock has risen by 4.10% in the past week, with a monthly rise of 12.04% and a quarterly rise of 13.68%. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.26% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 1.36% for Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 7.87% for ZBH stock, with a simple moving average of 21.33% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of ZBH

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for ZBH stocks, with Evercore ISI repeating the rating for ZBH by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for ZBH in the upcoming period, according to Evercore ISI is $148 based on the research report published on April 11th of the current year 2023.

Jefferies, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see ZBH reach a price target of $130, previously predicting the price at $115. The rating they have provided for ZBH stocks is “Hold” according to the report published on March 31st, 2023.

UBS gave a rating of “Sell” to ZBH, setting the target price at $112 in the report published on March 29th of the current year.

ZBH Trading at 12.59% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ZBH to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was able to rebound, for now settling with 3.18% of gains for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.36%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.26%, as shares surge +12.54% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +14.38% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ZBH rose by +3.62%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +39.20% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $134.99. In addition, Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc. saw 13.53% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at ZBH starting from Phipps Chad F, who sale 23,045 shares at the price of $124.50 back on Mar 17. After this action, Phipps Chad F now owns 43,671 shares of Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc., valued at $2,869,113 using the latest closing price.

ZIMMER BIOMET HOLDINGS, INC., the 10% Owner of Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc., sale 5,131,946 shares at $9.57 during a trade that took place back on Feb 01, which means that ZIMMER BIOMET HOLDINGS, INC. is holding 0 shares at $49,094,761 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for ZBH

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+17.34 for the present operating margin

+62.52 for the gross margin

The net margin for Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc. stands at +4.18. The total capital return value is set at 6.34, while invested capital returns managed to touch 1.63. Equity return is now at value 1.90, with 1.10 for asset returns.

Based on Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc. (ZBH), the company’s capital structure generated 49.22 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 32.99. Total debt to assets is 28.09, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 44.25. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 29.66.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 4.99, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.18. The receivables turnover for the company is 4.98 and the total asset turnover is 0.31. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.88.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc. (ZBH) has had a better performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is bullish, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.