Should You Invest in YETI Holdings Inc. (YETI) Now?

YETI Holdings Inc. (NYSE: YETI) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 39.88x compared to its average ratio,, and the 36-month beta value for YETI is at 2.49. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 6 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 2 rating it as “overweight,” 8 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price suggested by analysts for YETI is $47.43, which is $6.51 above the current market price. The public float for YETI is 85.96M, and currently, shorts hold a 10.63% of that float. The average trading volume for YETI on May 02, 2023 was 1.14M shares.

YETI) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of YETI Holdings Inc. (NYSE: YETI) has surged by 3.73 when compared to previous closing price of 39.45, but the company has seen a 5.25% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. The Wall Street Journal reported on 03/09/23 that Yeti Recalls 1.9 Million Coolers and Cases Over Magnet Ingestion Risks

YETI’s Market Performance

YETI Holdings Inc. (YETI) has experienced a 5.25% rise in stock performance for the past week, with a 4.95% rise in the past month, and a -6.43% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.34%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.77% for YETI. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 5.17% for YETI stock, with a simple moving average of 2.83% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of YETI

Goldman, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see YETI reach a price target of $43, previously predicting the price at $51. The rating they have provided for YETI stocks is “Neutral” according to the report published on February 24th, 2023.

Cowen gave a rating of “Market Perform” to YETI, setting the target price at $47 in the report published on January 18th of the current year.

YETI Trading at 5.20% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought YETI to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -25.80% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.77%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.34%, as shares surge +2.30% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -0.07% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, YETI rose by +5.25%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -9.69% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $38.95. In addition, YETI Holdings Inc. saw -0.94% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for YETI

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+8.00 for the present operating margin

+47.86 for the gross margin

The net margin for YETI Holdings Inc. stands at +5.62. The total capital return value is set at 18.30, while invested capital returns managed to touch 13.56. Equity return is now at value 17.70, with 8.80 for asset returns.

Based on YETI Holdings Inc. (YETI), the company’s capital structure generated 31.17 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 23.76. Total debt to assets is 15.24, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 24.20. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 18.45.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.07, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.05. The receivables turnover for the company is 16.88 and the total asset turnover is 1.47. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.76.

Conclusion

In conclusion, YETI Holdings Inc. (YETI) has had a mixed performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is mixed, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.