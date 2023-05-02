Should You Invest in RELX PLC (RELX) Now?

RELX PLC (NYSE: RELX) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 31.30x compared to its average ratio, and the 36-month beta value for RELX is at 0.82. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 rating it as “overweight,” 1 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price suggested by analysts for RELX is $35.35, which is $1.97 above the current market price. The public float for RELX is 1.88B, and currently, shorts hold a 0.05% of that float. The average trading volume for RELX on May 02, 2023 was 772.57K shares.

RELX) stock’s latest price update

RELX PLC (NYSE: RELX)’s stock price has plunge by -5.72relation to previous closing price of 33.12. Nevertheless, the company has seen a -6.51% plunge in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

RELX’s Market Performance

RELX PLC (RELX) has seen a -6.51% fall in stock performance for the week, with a -3.75% decline in the past month and a 5.10% surge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 0.89%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 0.80% for RELX. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -5.38% for RELX’s stock, with a 9.34% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

RELX Trading at -1.65% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought RELX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -7.86% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 0.80%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 0.89%, as shares sank -3.69% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +3.68% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, RELX fell by -6.72%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +13.79% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $32.94. In addition, RELX PLC saw 12.64% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for RELX

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+27.66 for the present operating margin

+60.96 for the gross margin

The net margin for RELX PLC stands at +19.10. The total capital return value is set at 23.81, while invested capital returns managed to touch 17.38. Equity return is now at value 50.00, with 11.20 for asset returns.

Based on RELX PLC (RELX), the company’s capital structure generated 178.23 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 64.06. Total debt to assets is 42.52, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 155.19. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 55.78.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 6.61, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.13. The receivables turnover for the company is 3.92 and the total asset turnover is 0.58. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.59.

Conclusion

In conclusion, RELX PLC (RELX) has had a mixed performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is mixed, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.