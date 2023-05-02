Should You Invest in Dana Incorporated (DAN) Now?

, and the 36-month beta value for DAN is at 2.38. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 2 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 6 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price suggested by analysts for DAN is $16.71, which is $1.78 above the current market price. The public float for DAN is 142.60M, and currently, shorts hold a 3.14% of that float. The average trading volume for DAN on May 02, 2023 was 1.09M shares.

The stock of Dana Incorporated (NYSE: DAN) has decreased by -3.85 when compared to last closing price of 14.79. Despite this, the company has experienced a -2.34% fall in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

DAN’s Market Performance

Dana Incorporated (DAN) has seen a -2.34% fall in stock performance for the week, with a -3.00% decline in the past month and a -17.42% plunge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.41%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 3.12% for DAN. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -2.59% for DAN stock, with a simple moving average of -8.99% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of DAN

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for DAN stocks, with Barclays repeating the rating for DAN by listing it as a “Equal Weight.” The predicted price for DAN in the upcoming period, according to Barclays is $20 based on the research report published on February 15th of the current year 2023.

RBC Capital Mkts, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see DAN reach a price target of $16, previously predicting the price at $15. The rating they have provided for DAN stocks is “Sector Perform” according to the report published on October 28th, 2022.

Deutsche Bank gave a rating of “Hold” to DAN, setting the target price at $15 in the report published on August 04th of the previous year.

DAN Trading at -4.65% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought DAN to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -26.32% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.12%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.41%, as shares sank -5.51% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -24.16% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, DAN fell by -2.34%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +3.19% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $14.56. In addition, Dana Incorporated saw -6.01% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at DAN starting from Aghili Aziz, who sale 35,205 shares at the price of $17.75 back on Dec 01. After this action, Aghili Aziz now owns 3,101 shares of Dana Incorporated, valued at $624,904 using the latest closing price.

Kamsickas James Kevin, the Chairman & CEO of Dana Incorporated, sale 400,000 shares at $17.78 during a trade that took place back on Nov 16, which means that Kamsickas James Kevin is holding 354,728 shares at $7,113,360 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for DAN

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+2.50 for the present operating margin

+7.44 for the gross margin

The net margin for Dana Incorporated stands at -2.38. The total capital return value is set at 5.43, while invested capital returns managed to touch -5.57. Equity return is now at value -2.20, with -0.50 for asset returns.

Based on Dana Incorporated (DAN), the company’s capital structure generated 175.44 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 63.69. Total debt to assets is 36.53, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 169.25. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 61.45.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.43, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.58. The receivables turnover for the company is 6.52 and the total asset turnover is 1.35. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.54.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Dana Incorporated (DAN) has had a bad performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is mixed, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.