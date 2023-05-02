Should You Invest in BIMI International Medical Inc. (BIMI) Now?

, and the 36-month beta value for BIMI is at 0.26. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 1 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price suggested by analysts for BIMI is $625.00, The public float for BIMI is 2.41M, and currently, shorts hold a 15.16% of that float. The average trading volume for BIMI on May 02, 2023 was 95.41K shares.

BIMI) stock’s latest price update

BIMI International Medical Inc. (NASDAQ: BIMI)’s stock price has increased by 32.56 compared to its previous closing price of 0.86. However, the company has seen a 46.15% increase in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

BIMI’s Market Performance

BIMI’s stock has risen by 46.15% in the past week, with a monthly rise of 119.02% and a quarterly drop of -19.43%. The volatility ratio for the week is 28.49% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 18.84% for BIMI International Medical Inc. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 76.04% for BIMI stock, with a simple moving average of -54.30% for the last 200 days.

BIMI Trading at 38.69% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought BIMI to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -88.93% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 18.84%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 28.49%, as shares surge +107.73% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -20.83% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, BIMI rose by +46.15%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -81.59% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.6772. In addition, BIMI International Medical Inc. saw -7.32% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for BIMI

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-29.94 for the present operating margin

+16.97 for the gross margin

The net margin for BIMI International Medical Inc. stands at -129.20. The total capital return value is set at -35.02, while invested capital returns managed to touch -209.83. Equity return is now at value -332.80, with -107.30 for asset returns.

Based on BIMI International Medical Inc. (BIMI), the company’s capital structure generated 116.44 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 53.80. Total debt to assets is 34.18, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 41.99. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 19.40.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.60, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 1.17. The receivables turnover for the company is 3.13 and the total asset turnover is 0.76. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.90.

Conclusion

In conclusion, BIMI International Medical Inc. (BIMI) has had a mixed performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is mixed, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.