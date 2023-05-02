Should You Invest in 1-800-FLOWERS.COM Inc. (FLWS) Now?

1-800-FLOWERS.COM Inc. (NASDAQ: FLWS) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 184.26x compared to its average ratio,, and the 36-month beta value for FLWS is at 1.68.

The public float for FLWS is 23.35M, and currently, shorts hold a 5.34% of that float. The average trading volume for FLWS on May 02, 2023 was 608.14K shares.

FLWS) stock’s latest price update

1-800-FLOWERS.COM Inc. (NASDAQ: FLWS) has seen a decline in its stock price by -5.97 in relation to its previous close of 9.21. However, the company has experienced a -17.05% decline in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

FLWS’s Market Performance

FLWS’s stock has fallen by -17.05% in the past week, with a monthly drop of -24.37% and a quarterly drop of -10.35%. The volatility ratio for the week is 6.62% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 3.90% for 1-800-FLOWERS.COM Inc. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -20.54% for FLWS’s stock, with a -5.25% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

FLWS Trading at -17.83% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought FLWS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -34.84% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.90%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 6.62%, as shares sank -24.70% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -19.96% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, FLWS fell by -17.05%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -13.49% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $10.76. In addition, 1-800-FLOWERS.COM Inc. saw -9.41% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at FLWS starting from HARTNETT THOMAS G, who purchase 25,000 shares at the price of $6.12 back on Sep 16. After this action, HARTNETT THOMAS G now owns 245,266 shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM Inc., valued at $153,000 using the latest closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for FLWS

Equity return is now at value 0.60, with 0.30 for asset returns.

Conclusion

In conclusion, 1-800-FLOWERS.COM Inc. (FLWS) has had a bad performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is mixed, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.