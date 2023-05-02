Service Corporation International (SCI) Beta Value: Understanding the Market Risk

The price-to-earnings ratio for Service Corporation International (NYSE: SCI) is above average at 20.38x. The 36-month beta value for SCI is also noteworthy at 0.79.

The public float for SCI is 149.23M, and at present, short sellers hold a 4.51% of that float. The average trading volume of SCI on May 02, 2023 was 953.61K shares.

Do You Know The Best Place To Find Gains In Volatile Markets?



In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

SCI) stock’s latest price update

Service Corporation International (NYSE: SCI) has seen a decline in its stock price by -6.48 in relation to its previous close of 71.60. However, the company has experienced a -3.79% decline in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

SCI’s Market Performance

Service Corporation International (SCI) has seen a -3.79% fall in stock performance for the week, with a -2.65% decline in the past month and a -9.70% plunge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.52%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 1.47% for SCI. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -5.06% for SCI’s stock, with a -0.64% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of SCI

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for SCI stocks, with Truist repeating the rating for SCI by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for SCI in the upcoming period, according to Truist is $72 based on the research report published on October 07th of the previous year 2022.

BofA/Merrill gave a rating of “Buy” to SCI, setting the target price at $32 in the report published on September 30th of the previous year.

SCI Trading at -2.06% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SCI to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -10.86% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.47%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.52%, as shares sank -3.59% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -6.69% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SCI fell by -4.24%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -4.44% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $70.41. In addition, Service Corporation International saw -3.15% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at SCI starting from WARING SUMNER J III, who sale 29,200 shares at the price of $68.67 back on Feb 24. After this action, WARING SUMNER J III now owns 338,866 shares of Service Corporation International, valued at $2,005,187 using the latest closing price.

RYAN THOMAS L, the President, CEO & Chairman of Service Corporation International, sale 2,836 shares at $70.95 during a trade that took place back on Feb 23, which means that RYAN THOMAS L is holding 962,409 shares at $201,202 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for SCI

Equity return is now at value 32.20, with 3.80 for asset returns.

Conclusion

In summary, Service Corporation International (SCI) has had a bad performance as of late. Analysts have mixed opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.