Seagate Technology Holdings plc (STX) Stock: What the Analysts are Saying

Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ: STX) has a price-to-earnings ratio that is above its average at 20.89x. and a 36-month beta value of 1.12. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 8 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 2 as “overweight,” 13 as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The average price predicted for Seagate Technology Holdings plc (STX) by analysts is $62.22, which is $3.66 above the current market price. The public float for STX is 205.22M, and at present, short sellers hold a 4.99% of that float. On May 02, 2023, the average trading volume of STX was 2.43M shares.

STX) stock’s latest price update

Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ: STX)’s stock price has gone decline by -0.36 in comparison to its previous close of 58.77, however, the company has experienced a 2.72% increase in its stock price over the last five trading days. Barron’s reported on 04/20/23 that Seagate Reports Surprise Loss as Big Customers Hold Back

STX’s Market Performance

STX’s stock has risen by 2.72% in the past week, with a monthly drop of -9.88% and a quarterly drop of -12.28%. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.28% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 2.83% for Seagate Technology Holdings plc. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -5.95% for STX’s stock, with a -6.41% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of STX

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for STX stocks, with UBS repeating the rating for STX by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for STX in the upcoming period, according to UBS is $60 based on the research report published on April 21st of the current year 2023.

TD Cowen, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see STX reach a price target of $70, previously predicting the price at $72. The rating they have provided for STX stocks is “Outperform” according to the report published on April 21st, 2023.

Susquehanna gave a rating of “Negative” to STX, setting the target price at $32 in the report published on April 21st of the current year.

STX Trading at -7.10% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought STX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -33.64% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.83%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.28%, as shares sank -11.43% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -16.97% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, STX rose by +2.72%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -22.52% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $61.89. In addition, Seagate Technology Holdings plc saw 11.31% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at STX starting from Nygaard Jeffrey D., who sale 36,809 shares at the price of $69.14 back on Feb 01. After this action, Nygaard Jeffrey D. now owns 30,360 shares of Seagate Technology Holdings plc, valued at $2,544,867 using the latest closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for STX

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+17.04 for the present operating margin

+29.75 for the gross margin

The net margin for Seagate Technology Holdings plc stands at +14.14. The total capital return value is set at 34.17, while invested capital returns managed to touch 30.62. Equity return is now at value -849.50, with 7.20 for asset returns.

Based on Seagate Technology Holdings plc (STX), the company’s capital structure generated 5,225.69 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 98.12. Total debt to assets is 63.69, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 4,677.06. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 87.82.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.00, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.28. The receivables turnover for the company is 8.67 and the total asset turnover is 1.32. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.13.

Conclusion

To sum up, Seagate Technology Holdings plc (STX) has seen a mixed performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.