San Juan Basin Royalty Trust (SJT) Stock: A Value Analysis

The price-to-earnings ratio for San Juan Basin Royalty Trust (NYSE: SJT) is 4.37x, which is above its average ratio. Moreover, the 36-month beta value for SJT is 0.93. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 1 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price recommended by analysts for San Juan Basin Royalty Trust (SJT) is $20.50, The public float for SJT is 44.19M and currently, short sellers hold a 3.01% of that float. On May 02, 2023, SJT’s average trading volume was 959.73K shares.

SJT) stock’s latest price update

San Juan Basin Royalty Trust (NYSE: SJT)’s stock price has decreased by -4.59 compared to its previous closing price of 7.62. However, the company has seen a -22.66% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

SJT’s Market Performance

San Juan Basin Royalty Trust (SJT) has seen a -22.66% fall in stock performance for the week, with a -28.37% decline in the past month and a -28.66% plunge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 6.95%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 4.13% for SJT. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -26.68% for SJT’s stock, with a -33.92% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of SJT

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for SJT stocks, with Citigroup repeating the rating for SJT by listing it as a “Hold.” The predicted price for SJT in the upcoming period, according to Citigroup is $17.50 based on the research report published on February 05th of the previous year 2009.

SJT Trading at -29.53% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SJT to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -52.88% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.13%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 6.95%, as shares sank -30.89% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -28.37% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SJT fell by -22.66%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -28.52% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $9.75. In addition, San Juan Basin Royalty Trust saw -36.34% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for SJT

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+98.14 for the present operating margin

The net margin for San Juan Basin Royalty Trust stands at +98.14.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of San Juan Basin Royalty Trust (SJT) has been bad in recent times. The stock has received a mixed of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.