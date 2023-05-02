Rigel Pharmaceuticals Inc. (RIGL) Stock: A Guide to the Market Trend

The stock of Rigel Pharmaceuticals Inc. (RIGL) has seen a 2.15% increase in the past week, with a -11.19% drop in the past month, and a -27.88% decrease in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 5.45%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 6.25% for RIGL. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -1.86% for RIGL’s stock, with a -6.78% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Rigel Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: RIGL) Right Now?

The 36-month beta value for RIGL is also noteworthy at 0.73.

The public float for RIGL is 171.16M, and at present, short sellers hold a 4.95% of that float. The average trading volume of RIGL on May 02, 2023 was 2.79M shares.

RIGL) stock’s latest price update

Rigel Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: RIGL)’s stock price has plunge by 5.31relation to previous closing price of 1.13. Nevertheless, the company has seen a 2.15% surge in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

Analysts’ Opinion of RIGL

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for RIGL stocks, with Piper Sandler repeating the rating for RIGL by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for RIGL in the upcoming period, according to Piper Sandler is $2 based on the research report published on April 03rd of the current year 2023.

Piper Sandler gave a rating of “Neutral” to RIGL, setting the target price at $1 in the report published on June 08th of the previous year.

RIGL Trading at -14.47% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought RIGL to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -56.09% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 6.25%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.45%, as shares sank -9.85% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -25.16% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, RIGL rose by +2.15%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -4.03% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.2060. In addition, Rigel Pharmaceuticals Inc. saw -20.67% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at RIGL starting from RODRIGUEZ RAUL R, who sale 20,340 shares at the price of $1.75 back on Feb 06. After this action, RODRIGUEZ RAUL R now owns 1,680,713 shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals Inc., valued at $35,595 using the latest closing price.

Dummer Wolfgang, the EVP & CMO of Rigel Pharmaceuticals Inc., sale 5,389 shares at $1.66 during a trade that took place back on Feb 02, which means that Dummer Wolfgang is holding 72,459 shares at $8,946 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for RIGL

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-45.10 for the present operating margin

+98.55 for the gross margin

The net margin for Rigel Pharmaceuticals Inc. stands at -48.71. The total capital return value is set at -122.04, while invested capital returns managed to touch -150.47. Equity return is now at value 772.50, with -44.50 for asset returns.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.48, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.17. The receivables turnover for the company is 4.31 and the total asset turnover is 0.80. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.78.

Conclusion

In summary, Rigel Pharmaceuticals Inc. (RIGL) has had a bad performance as of late. Analysts have mixed opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.