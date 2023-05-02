Real-Time Update: Hasbro Inc. (HAS) Stock Navigates the Market with Up-to-Date Data

The stock of Hasbro Inc. (HAS) has gone up by 13.36% for the week, with a 11.99% rise in the past month and a -0.51% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.28%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 2.29% for HAS. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 10.91% for HAS’s stock, with a simple moving average of -8.91% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Hasbro Inc. (NASDAQ: HAS) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for Hasbro Inc. (NASDAQ: HAS) is above average at 68.19x, while the 36-month beta value is 0.72.Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 9 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 4 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Hasbro Inc. (HAS) is $71.55, which is $13.36 above the current market price. The public float for HAS is 127.43M, and currently, short sellers hold a 6.44% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of HAS on May 02, 2023 was 2.12M shares.

HAS) stock’s latest price update

Hasbro Inc. (NASDAQ: HAS)’s stock price has dropped by -0.98 in relation to previous closing price of 59.22. Nevertheless, the company has seen a gain of 13.36% in its stock price over the last five trading days. The Wall Street Journal reported on 04/12/23 that Hasbro Hires Harley-Davidson CFO to Lead Its Finances

Analysts’ Opinion of HAS

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for HAS stocks, with BofA Securities repeating the rating for HAS by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for HAS in the upcoming period, according to BofA Securities is $63 based on the research report published on April 28th of the current year 2023.

Stifel, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see HAS reach a price target of $70, previously predicting the price at $68. The rating they have provided for HAS stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on April 28th, 2023.

Goldman gave a rating of “Neutral” to HAS, setting the target price at $64 in the report published on February 01st of the current year.

HAS Trading at 11.68% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought HAS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -37.76% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.29%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.28%, as shares surge +9.22% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +0.31% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, HAS rose by +13.36%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -26.14% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $53.12. In addition, Hasbro Inc. saw -3.88% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for HAS

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+7.01 for the present operating margin

+47.34 for the gross margin

The net margin for Hasbro Inc. stands at +3.48. The total capital return value is set at 5.76, while invested capital returns managed to touch 2.99. Equity return is now at value 14.00, with 4.40 for asset returns.

Based on Hasbro Inc. (HAS), the company’s capital structure generated 144.67 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 59.13. Total debt to assets is 44.09, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 134.25. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 54.87.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.07, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.35. The receivables turnover for the company is 4.01 and the total asset turnover is 0.61. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.37.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Hasbro Inc. (HAS) has experienced a mixed performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.