Raytheon Technologies Corporation (RTX) Shares Soar Above 1-Year High

Raytheon Technologies Corporation (NYSE: RTX) has experienced a rise in its stock price by 0.43 compared to its previous closing price of 99.90. However, the company has seen a fall of -2.08% in its stock price over the last five trading days. The Wall Street Journal reported on 04/25/23 that Airline Recovery Boosts Jet Engine Makers

Is It Worth Investing in Raytheon Technologies Corporation (NYSE: RTX) Right Now?

Raytheon Technologies Corporation (NYSE: RTX) has a price-to-earnings ratio that is above its average at 26.80x. and a 36-month beta value of 1.06. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 11 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 4 as “overweight,” 11 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The public float for RTX is 1.46B, and at present, short sellers hold a 0.63% of that float. On May 02, 2023, the average trading volume of RTX was 4.42M shares.

RTX’s Market Performance

The stock of Raytheon Technologies Corporation (RTX) has seen a -2.08% decrease in the past week, with a 3.04% rise in the past month, and a 1.64% gain in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.26%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 1.60% for RTX. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -0.50% for RTX’s stock, with a 5.66% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of RTX

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for RTX stocks, with Jefferies repeating the rating for RTX by listing it as a “Hold.” The predicted price for RTX in the upcoming period, according to Jefferies is $110 based on the research report published on April 20th of the current year 2023.

Wolfe Research, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see RTX reach a price target of $117. The rating they have provided for RTX stocks is “Outperform” according to the report published on April 12th, 2023.

Goldman gave a rating of “Neutral” to RTX, setting the target price at $105 in the report published on January 13th of the current year.

RTX Trading at 1.16% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought RTX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -4.37% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.60%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.26%, as shares surge +2.45% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -0.63% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, RTX fell by -2.08%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +11.38% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $100.95. In addition, Raytheon Technologies Corporation saw -0.58% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at RTX starting from Johnson Amy L, who sale 3,622 shares at the price of $98.55 back on Feb 28. After this action, Johnson Amy L now owns 4,061 shares of Raytheon Technologies Corporation, valued at $356,952 using the latest closing price.

HAYES GREGORY, the Chairman and CEO of Raytheon Technologies Corporation, sale 4,260 shares at $99.16 during a trade that took place back on Dec 02, which means that HAYES GREGORY is holding 453,685 shares at $422,405 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for RTX

Equity return is now at value 7.70, with 3.50 for asset returns.

Conclusion

To sum up, Raytheon Technologies Corporation (RTX) has seen a mixed performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.