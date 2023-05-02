Radian Group Inc. (RDN): A Technical Analysis

Radian Group Inc. (NYSE: RDN) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 5.49x compared to its average ratio. compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 1.14.

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Radian Group Inc. (RDN) is $25.29, which is $1.32 above the current market price. The public float for RDN is 155.65M, and currently, short sellers hold a 7.00% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of RDN on May 02, 2023 was 2.27M shares.

Do You Know The Best Place To Find Gains In Volatile Markets?



In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

RDN) stock’s latest price update

Radian Group Inc. (NYSE: RDN)’s stock price has dropped by -1.24 in relation to previous closing price of 24.27. Nevertheless, the company has seen a gain of 2.48% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

RDN’s Market Performance

Radian Group Inc. (RDN) has experienced a 2.48% rise in stock performance for the past week, with a 9.50% rise in the past month, and a 11.23% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.13%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 1.79% for RDN. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 4.11% for RDN’s stock, with a simple moving average of 14.52% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of RDN

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for RDN stocks, with Compass Point repeating the rating for RDN by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for RDN in the upcoming period, according to Compass Point is $29 based on the research report published on April 11th of the current year 2023.

Barclays, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see RDN reach a price target of $21, previously predicting the price at $24. The rating they have provided for RDN stocks is “Equal Weight” according to the report published on January 06th, 2023.

BofA Securities gave a rating of “Buy” to RDN, setting the target price at $24 in the report published on December 15th of the previous year.

RDN Trading at 8.27% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought RDN to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -1.68% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.79%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.13%, as shares surge +8.46% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +7.49% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, RDN rose by +2.48%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +17.33% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $23.12. In addition, Radian Group Inc. saw 25.69% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at RDN starting from Brummer Derek, who sale 12,000 shares at the price of $23.17 back on Mar 06. After this action, Brummer Derek now owns 171,990 shares of Radian Group Inc., valued at $277,998 using the latest closing price.

Brummer Derek, the President, Mortgage of Radian Group Inc., sale 25,000 shares at $21.75 during a trade that took place back on Mar 03, which means that Brummer Derek is holding 183,990 shares at $543,705 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for RDN

Equity return is now at value 18.90, with 10.30 for asset returns.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Radian Group Inc. (RDN) has had a better performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.