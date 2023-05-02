PENN Entertainment Inc. (PENN) Stock: A SWOT Analysis

The price-to-earnings ratio for PENN Entertainment Inc. (NASDAQ: PENN) is above average at 24.29x, while the 36-month beta value is 2.22.

The public float for PENN is 152.90M, and currently, short sellers hold a 9.05% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of PENN on May 02, 2023 was 2.17M shares.

Do You Know The Best Place To Find Gains In Volatile Markets?



In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

PENN) stock’s latest price update

The stock of PENN Entertainment Inc. (NASDAQ: PENN) has increased by 2.48 when compared to last closing price of 29.79.Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 3.18% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Barron’s reported on 12/14/22 that PENN and Caesars Stocks Get Downgrades as Spending on Gaming Flattens

PENN’s Market Performance

PENN Entertainment Inc. (PENN) has experienced a 3.18% rise in stock performance for the past week, with a 5.60% rise in the past month, and a -11.51% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.13%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.91% for PENN. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 4.59% for PENN’s stock, with a simple moving average of -3.71% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of PENN

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for PENN stocks, with Barclays repeating the rating for PENN by listing it as a “Overweight.” The predicted price for PENN in the upcoming period, according to Barclays is $36 based on the research report published on April 21st of the current year 2023.

Jefferies gave a rating of “Hold” to PENN, setting the target price at $34 in the report published on January 09th of the current year.

PENN Trading at 4.33% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought PENN to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -22.41% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.91%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.13%, as shares surge +2.93% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -5.10% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, PENN rose by +3.18%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +4.73% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $29.23. In addition, PENN Entertainment Inc. saw 2.79% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at PENN starting from Reibstein Saul, who sale 39,457 shares at the price of $33.39 back on Feb 06. After this action, Reibstein Saul now owns 37,055 shares of PENN Entertainment Inc., valued at $1,317,469 using the latest closing price.

Snowden Jay A, the President and CEO of PENN Entertainment Inc., sale 163,475 shares at $30.12 during a trade that took place back on Dec 27, which means that Snowden Jay A is holding 604,527 shares at $4,923,867 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for PENN

Equity return is now at value 6.00, with 1.20 for asset returns.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, PENN Entertainment Inc. (PENN) has experienced a mixed performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.