Palo Alto Networks Inc. (PANW) Stock Sees a0.46 Increase

The stock of Palo Alto Networks Inc. (PANW) has seen a -4.51% decrease in the past week, with a -5.31% drop in the past month, and a 16.28% flourish in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.25%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.14% for PANW. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -5.14% for PANW’s stock, with a 7.79% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Palo Alto Networks Inc. (NASDAQ: PANW) Right Now?

Palo Alto Networks Inc. (NASDAQ: PANW) has a price-to-earnings ratio of 2380.52x that is above its average ratio. Additionally, the 36-month beta value for PANW is 1.18.

The public float for PANW is 297.72M and currently, short sellers hold a 6.07% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of PANW on May 02, 2023 was 3.89M shares.

PANW) stock’s latest price update

Palo Alto Networks Inc. (NASDAQ: PANW)’s stock price has soared by 0.46 in relation to previous closing price of 182.46. Nevertheless, the company has seen a loss of -4.51% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Barrons Online reported on 02/28/23 that The Best 5 and Worst 5 Nasdaq 100 Stocks in February

Analysts’ Opinion of PANW

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for PANW stocks, with Wolfe Research repeating the rating for PANW by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for PANW in the upcoming period, according to Wolfe Research is $210 based on the research report published on February 22nd of the current year 2023.

Wedbush, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see PANW reach a price target of $210, previously predicting the price at $200. The rating they have provided for PANW stocks is “Outperform” according to the report published on February 22nd, 2023.

UBS gave a rating of “Neutral” to PANW, setting the target price at $200 in the report published on February 22nd of the current year.

PANW Trading at -3.29% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought PANW to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -9.90% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.14%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.25%, as shares sank -8.23% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +6.56% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, PANW fell by -4.51%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +12.22% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $192.41. In addition, Palo Alto Networks Inc. saw 31.36% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at PANW starting from Arora Nikesh, who sale 13,800 shares at the price of $201.42 back on Apr 17. After this action, Arora Nikesh now owns 1,177,193 shares of Palo Alto Networks Inc., valued at $2,779,651 using the latest closing price.

Klarich Lee, the EVP, Chief Product Officer of Palo Alto Networks Inc., sale 45,000 shares at $193.99 during a trade that took place back on Apr 05, which means that Klarich Lee is holding 612,745 shares at $8,729,618 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for PANW

Equity return is now at value 7.70, with 0.30 for asset returns.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Palo Alto Networks Inc. (PANW) has seen mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.