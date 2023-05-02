Ostin Technology Group Co. Ltd.’s (OST) Stock: A 19.64% Simple Moving Average for the Past 20 Days

The stock of Ostin Technology Group Co. Ltd. (OST) has gone up by 27.06% for the week, with a 17.52% rise in the past month and a -2.70% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 11.11%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 11.30% for OST. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 19.64% for OST’s stock, with a -12.07% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Ostin Technology Group Co. Ltd. (NASDAQ: OST) Right Now?

Ostin Technology Group Co. Ltd. (NASDAQ: OST) has a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.53x that is above its average ratio. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 0 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

Do You Know The Best Place To Find Gains In Volatile Markets?



In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

The public float for OST is 6.91M and currently, short sellers hold a 0.49% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of OST on May 02, 2023 was 44.68K shares.

OST) stock’s latest price update

Ostin Technology Group Co. Ltd. (NASDAQ: OST)’s stock price has plunge by 8.54relation to previous closing price of 1.00. Nevertheless, the company has seen a 27.06% surge in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

OST Trading at 19.10% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought OST to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -78.18% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 11.30%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 11.11%, as shares surge +13.20% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading unchanged at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, OST rose by +31.76%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -37.20% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.9087. In addition, Ostin Technology Group Co. Ltd. saw 14.29% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for OST

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-0.49 for the present operating margin

+11.96 for the gross margin

The net margin for Ostin Technology Group Co. Ltd. stands at +0.19. The total capital return value is set at -1.05, while invested capital returns managed to touch 1.00. Equity return is now at value 1.20, with 0.30 for asset returns.

Based on Ostin Technology Group Co. Ltd. (OST), the company’s capital structure generated 85.64 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 46.13.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.29, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.63. The receivables turnover for the company is 6.50 and the total asset turnover is 1.58. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.01.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Ostin Technology Group Co. Ltd. (OST) has seen mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.