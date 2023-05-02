OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited (OSW) Shares Rise Despite Market Challenges

OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited (NASDAQ: OSW) has seen a rise in its stock price by 6.33 in relation to its previous close of 12.00. However, the company has experienced a 6.60% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited (NASDAQ: OSW) Right Now?

OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited (NASDAQ: OSW) has a price-to-earnings ratio that is above its average at 22.83x. and a 36-month beta value of 1.90. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 4 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 1 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price predicted for OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited (OSW) by analysts is $14.25, which is $2.24 above the current market price. The public float for OSW is 54.77M, and at present, short sellers hold a 9.67% of that float. On May 02, 2023, the average trading volume of OSW was 572.64K shares.

OSW’s Market Performance

OSW’s stock has seen a 6.60% increase for the week, with a 7.50% rise in the past month and a 25.71% gain in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.34%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.85% for OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 7.03% for OSW’s stock, with a 29.01% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of OSW

Cowen, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see OSW reach a price target of $13. The rating they have provided for OSW stocks is “Outperform” according to the report published on December 14th, 2022.

Truist gave a rating of “Buy” to OSW, setting the target price at $12 in the report published on November 02nd of the previous year.

OSW Trading at 10.18% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought OSW to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -0.08% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.85%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.34%, as shares surge +6.42% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +17.28% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, OSW rose by +6.60%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +85.47% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $11.96. In addition, OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited saw 36.76% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at OSW starting from HEYER ANDREW R, who sale 14,536 shares at the price of $11.06 back on Feb 08. After this action, HEYER ANDREW R now owns 481,628 shares of OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited, valued at $160,709 using the latest closing price.

HEYER ANDREW R, the Director of OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited, sale 14,453 shares at $11.06 during a trade that took place back on Feb 08, which means that HEYER ANDREW R is holding 100,000 shares at $159,800 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for OSW

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+2.83 for the present operating margin

+5.66 for the gross margin

The net margin for OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited stands at +9.73. The total capital return value is set at 2.76, while invested capital returns managed to touch 9.57. Equity return is now at value 15.40, with 7.60 for asset returns.

Based on OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited (OSW), the company’s capital structure generated 62.09 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 38.31. Total debt to assets is 31.66, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 60.91. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 37.58.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.38, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.21. The receivables turnover for the company is 20.60 and the total asset turnover is 0.78. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.69.

Conclusion

To sum up, OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited (OSW) has seen a better performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.