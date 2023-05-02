ON Semiconductor Corporation (ON) vs. Its Peers: A Comparison

ON Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ: ON) has a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.43x that is above its average ratio. Additionally, the 36-month beta value for ON is 1.75.

The public float for ON is 430.73M and currently, short sellers hold a 5.95% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of ON on May 02, 2023 was 7.07M shares.

Act Now and Secure Your Future in Green Energy!



Invest in the Green-Energy Revolution now with our free report! Discover small-cap mineral exploration companies set to be the next suppliers of green energy. Get the best of both worlds with multiple salt dome opportunities in the green hydrogen space and precious metals development. Don't wait - get our free report today!



Download Your FREE Green Energy Report & Unlock Your Investment Potential Today! Sponsored

ON) stock’s latest price update

ON Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ: ON)’s stock price has soared by 8.85 in relation to previous closing price of 71.96. Nevertheless, the company has seen a gain of 5.31% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Barron’s reported on 02/06/23 that On Semi Earnings Beat Estimates. The Stock Rises.

ON’s Market Performance

ON Semiconductor Corporation (ON) has experienced a 5.31% rise in stock performance for the past week, with a -4.28% drop in the past month, and a 10.29% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.71%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 3.41% for ON. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 2.94% for ON’s stock, with a 11.36% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

ON Trading at 0.50% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ON to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -10.53% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.41%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.71%, as shares sank -4.85% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -6.89% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ON rose by +5.31%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +44.92% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $75.89. In addition, ON Semiconductor Corporation saw 25.59% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at ON starting from El-Khoury Hassane, who sale 5,000 shares at the price of $77.10 back on Apr 17. After this action, El-Khoury Hassane now owns 601,312 shares of ON Semiconductor Corporation, valued at $385,500 using the latest closing price.

El-Khoury Hassane, the CEO & President of ON Semiconductor Corporation, sale 5,000 shares at $79.18 during a trade that took place back on Mar 15, which means that El-Khoury Hassane is holding 606,212 shares at $395,900 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for ON

Equity return is now at value 34.20, with 17.30 for asset returns.

Conclusion

In conclusion, ON Semiconductor Corporation (ON) has seen better performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.