Ocugen Inc. (OCGN) Stock: A SWOT Analysis

while the 36-month beta value is 3.87.Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 6 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Ocugen Inc. (OCGN) is $4.83, which is $4.13 above the current market price. The public float for OCGN is 215.47M, and currently, short sellers hold a 17.42% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of OCGN on May 02, 2023 was 6.33M shares.

OCGN) stock’s latest price update

Ocugen Inc. (NASDAQ: OCGN) has experienced a decline in its stock price by -2.10 compared to its previous closing price of 0.71. However, the company has seen a fall of -2.97% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

OCGN’s Market Performance

Ocugen Inc. (OCGN) has seen a -2.97% fall in stock performance for the week, with a -15.17% decline in the past month and a -42.26% plunge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 6.13%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 7.26% for OCGN. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -11.66% for OCGN’s stock, with a -56.10% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of OCGN

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for OCGN stocks, with Chardan Capital Markets repeating the rating for OCGN by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for OCGN in the upcoming period, according to Chardan Capital Markets is $3.50 based on the research report published on March 01st of the current year 2023.

Mizuho, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see OCGN reach a price target of $5. The rating they have provided for OCGN stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on August 23rd, 2022.

ROTH Capital gave a rating of “Buy” to OCGN, setting the target price at $8 in the report published on June 15th of the previous year.

OCGN Trading at -21.20% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought OCGN to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -77.54% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 7.26%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 6.13%, as shares sank -18.11% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -32.83% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, OCGN fell by -2.97%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -73.44% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.7831. In addition, Ocugen Inc. saw -46.26% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at OCGN starting from Musunuri Shankar, who sale 100,000 shares at the price of $1.08 back on Feb 16. After this action, Musunuri Shankar now owns 2,190,073 shares of Ocugen Inc., valued at $108,000 using the latest closing price.

Musunuri Shankar, the Chief Executive Officer of Ocugen Inc., sale 100,000 shares at $1.28 during a trade that took place back on Jan 17, which means that Musunuri Shankar is holding 2,227,950 shares at $128,000 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for OCGN

Equity return is now at value -76.60, with -65.50 for asset returns.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Ocugen Inc. (OCGN) has experienced a bad performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.