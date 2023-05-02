Novavax Inc. (NVAX) Stock: Analyzing the Market Value

, and the 36-month beta value for NVAX is at 1.71. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 2 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 2 as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The average price suggested by analysts for NVAX is $41.80, which is $34.08 above the current market price. The public float for NVAX is 78.14M, and currently, shorts hold a 43.70% of that float. The average trading volume for NVAX on May 02, 2023 was 6.05M shares.

Do You Know The Best Place To Find Gains In Volatile Markets?



In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

NVAX) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of Novavax Inc. (NASDAQ: NVAX) has jumped by 0.65 compared to previous close of 7.67. Despite this, the company has seen a fall of -4.46% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Barron’s reported on 02/28/23 that Novavax: ‘Substantial Doubt’ Around Ability to Continue

NVAX’s Market Performance

Novavax Inc. (NVAX) has experienced a -4.46% fall in stock performance for the past week, with a 17.15% rise in the past month, and a -27.51% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 6.33%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 8.39% for NVAX. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -6.75% for NVAX’s stock, with a simple moving average of -62.09% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of NVAX

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for NVAX stocks, with TD Cowen repeating the rating for NVAX by listing it as a “Market Perform.” The predicted price for NVAX in the upcoming period, according to TD Cowen is $10 based on the research report published on April 20th of the current year 2023.

B. Riley Securities, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see NVAX reach a price target of $10, previously predicting the price at $29. The rating they have provided for NVAX stocks is “Neutral” according to the report published on March 01st, 2023.

B. Riley Securities gave a rating of “Buy” to NVAX, setting the target price at $37 in the report published on January 09th of the current year.

NVAX Trading at 1.14% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought NVAX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -89.94% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 8.39%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 6.33%, as shares surge +11.40% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -22.72% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, NVAX fell by -4.46%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -85.04% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $8.32. In addition, Novavax Inc. saw -24.90% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at NVAX starting from Glenn Gregory M, who purchase 1,000 shares at the price of $6.50 back on Mar 10. After this action, Glenn Gregory M now owns 14,473 shares of Novavax Inc., valued at $6,500 using the latest closing price.

Glenn Gregory M, the President, R&D of Novavax Inc., purchase 2,000 shares at $7.04 during a trade that took place back on Mar 07, which means that Glenn Gregory M is holding 13,473 shares at $14,088 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for NVAX

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-64.27 for the present operating margin

+43.55 for the gross margin

The net margin for Novavax Inc. stands at -41.15. Equity return is now at value 169.60, with -26.40 for asset returns.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of -0.05, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 8.42. The receivables turnover for the company is 5.95 and the total asset turnover is 0.66. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.69.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Novavax Inc. (NVAX) has had a bad performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is mixed, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.