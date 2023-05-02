Nomura Holdings Inc. (NMR) Stock: Assessing the Risk and Reward

The stock of Nomura Holdings Inc. (NMR) has gone down by -7.07% for the week, with a -5.59% drop in the past month and a -11.69% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.66%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 1.49% for NMR. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -6.15% for NMR stock, with a simple moving average of -3.69% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Nomura Holdings Inc. (NYSE: NMR) Right Now?

Nomura Holdings Inc. (NYSE: NMR) has a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.92x that is above its average ratio. Additionally, the 36-month beta value for NMR is 0.66. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 rating it as “overweight,” 6 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price predicted by analysts for NMR is $4.13, which is $0.21 above the current price. NMR currently shorts hold a – ratio of the float.The average trading volume of NMR on May 02, 2023 was 792.59K shares.

NMR) stock’s latest price update

Nomura Holdings Inc. (NYSE: NMR) has seen a decline in its stock price by -0.28 in relation to its previous close of 3.56. However, the company has experienced a -7.07% decline in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

NMR Trading at -8.18% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought NMR to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -16.08% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.49%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.66%, as shares sank -6.58% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -13.41% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, NMR fell by -7.07%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -3.01% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $3.77. In addition, Nomura Holdings Inc. saw -5.33% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at NMR starting from NOMURA SECURITIES INTERNATIONA, who sale 7,986 shares at the price of $1.15 back on Jan 30. After this action, NOMURA SECURITIES INTERNATIONA now owns 182,013 shares of Nomura Holdings Inc., valued at $9,184 using the latest closing price.

NOMURA SECURITIES INTERNATIONA, the 10% Owner of Nomura Holdings Inc., sale 15,000 shares at $2.61 during a trade that took place back on Aug 22, which means that NOMURA SECURITIES INTERNATIONA is holding 327,499 shares at $39,112 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for NMR

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+6.01 for the present operating margin

+46.44 for the gross margin

The net margin for Nomura Holdings Inc. stands at +3.73. Equity return is now at value 3.00, with 0.20 for asset returns.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Nomura Holdings Inc. (NMR) has seen bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.