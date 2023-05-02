Newell Brands Inc. (NWL) Shares Plummet Below 1-Year High

Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ: NWL) has experienced a decline in its stock price by -11.03 compared to its previous closing price of 12.15. However, the company has seen a fall of -11.68% in its stock price over the last five trading days. The Wall Street Journal reported on 02/10/23 that Newell Brands Slashes Profit Targets, Changes CEOs

Is It Worth Investing in Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ: NWL) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ: NWL) is above average at 22.90x. The 36-month beta value for NWL is also noteworthy at 0.92. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 5 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 7 rating it as “hold,” and 1 rating it as “sell.”

The average price estimated by analysts for NWL is $15.04, which is $4.74 above than the current price. The public float for NWL is 411.41M, and at present, short sellers hold a 6.53% of that float. The average trading volume of NWL on May 02, 2023 was 4.88M shares.

NWL’s Market Performance

The stock of Newell Brands Inc. (NWL) has seen a -11.68% decrease in the past week, with a -10.22% drop in the past month, and a -31.23% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.86%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 3.05% for NWL. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -11.87% for NWL’s stock, with a -28.13% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of NWL

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for NWL stocks, with Citigroup repeating the rating for NWL by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for NWL in the upcoming period, according to Citigroup is $15 based on the research report published on February 17th of the current year 2023.

Barclays, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see NWL reach a price target of $11, previously predicting the price at $16. The rating they have provided for NWL stocks is “Underweight” according to the report published on October 31st, 2022.

JP Morgan gave a rating of “Overweight” to NWL, setting the target price at $26 in the report published on March 30th of the previous year.

NWL Trading at -15.03% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought NWL to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -56.23% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.05%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.86%, as shares sank -13.10% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -29.35% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, NWL fell by -11.68%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -42.83% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $12.18. In addition, Newell Brands Inc. saw -17.35% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at NWL starting from Erceg Mark J, who purchase 48,643 shares at the price of $12.81 back on Mar 10. After this action, Erceg Mark J now owns 143,625 shares of Newell Brands Inc., valued at $623,117 using the latest closing price.

Erceg Mark J, the Chief Financial Officer of Newell Brands Inc., purchase 28,282 shares at $13.00 during a trade that took place back on Mar 09, which means that Erceg Mark J is holding 94,982 shares at $367,666 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for NWL

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+8.18 for the present operating margin

+29.68 for the gross margin

The net margin for Newell Brands Inc. stands at +2.08. The total capital return value is set at 8.09, while invested capital returns managed to touch 2.16.

Based on Newell Brands Inc. (NWL), the company’s capital structure generated 170.79 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 63.07. Total debt to assets is 45.32, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 149.70. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 55.28.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.12, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.54. The receivables turnover for the company is 6.88 and the total asset turnover is 0.69. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.32.

Conclusion

In summary, Newell Brands Inc. (NWL) has had a bad performance as of late. Analysts have mixed opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.