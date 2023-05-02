New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (EDU) Shares Plummet Below 1-Year High

The stock of New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (NYSE: EDU) has decreased by -7.86 when compared to last closing price of 44.33.Despite this, the company has seen a loss of -5.34% in its stock price over the last five trading days. The Wall Street Journal reported on 07/13/22 that Targeted by Beijing, One Chinese Tutoring Company Reinvents Itself With Live Streams Selling Groceries

Is It Worth Investing in New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (NYSE: EDU) Right Now?

while the 36-month beta value is 0.60.

The public float for EDU is 166.44M, and currently, short sellers hold a 3.30% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of EDU on May 02, 2023 was 2.03M shares.

EDU’s Market Performance

The stock of New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (EDU) has seen a -5.34% decrease in the past week, with a 5.79% rise in the past month, and a -4.21% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.82%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 4.29% for EDU. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 0.05% for EDU’s stock, with a simple moving average of 25.82% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of EDU

BofA Securities gave a rating of “Buy” to EDU, setting the target price at $36.60 in the report published on July 29th of the previous year.

EDU Trading at 1.95% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought EDU to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -12.61% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.29%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.82%, as shares surge +3.85% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -1.22% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, EDU fell by -4.36%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +85.07% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $40.90. In addition, New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. saw 17.31% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for EDU

Equity return is now at value -1.10, with -0.70 for asset returns.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (EDU) has experienced a mixed performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.