Natera Inc. (NTRA) Beta Value: Understanding the Market Risk

The 36-month beta value for NTRA is also noteworthy at 1.22. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 11 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 2 rating it as “overweight,” 0 rating it as “hold,” and 1 rating it as “sell.”

The average price estimated by analysts for NTRA is $75.43, which is $22.95 above than the current price. The public float for NTRA is 109.90M, and at present, short sellers hold a 4.72% of that float. The average trading volume of NTRA on May 02, 2023 was 1.34M shares.

Do You Know The Best Place To Find Gains In Volatile Markets?



In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

NTRA) stock’s latest price update

Natera Inc. (NASDAQ: NTRA)’s stock price has increased by 3.47 compared to its previous closing price of 50.72. However, the company has seen a -0.98% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

NTRA’s Market Performance

NTRA’s stock has fallen by -0.98% in the past week, with a monthly drop of -3.28% and a quarterly rise of 25.01%. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.63% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 3.62% for Natera Inc. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 0.47% for NTRA’s stock, with a 12.91% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of NTRA

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for NTRA stocks, with Raymond James repeating the rating for NTRA by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for NTRA in the upcoming period, according to Raymond James is $58 based on the research report published on January 18th of the current year 2023.

Credit Suisse, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see NTRA reach a price target of $70. The rating they have provided for NTRA stocks is “Outperform” according to the report published on August 25th, 2022.

Stephens gave a rating of “Overweight” to NTRA, setting the target price at $54 in the report published on April 25th of the previous year.

NTRA Trading at -1.67% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought NTRA to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -12.17% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.62%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.63%, as shares sank -5.48% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +6.00% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, NTRA fell by -0.98%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +20.45% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $52.08. In addition, Natera Inc. saw 30.64% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at NTRA starting from Brophy Michael Burkes, who sale 949 shares at the price of $54.98 back on Apr 24. After this action, Brophy Michael Burkes now owns 67,197 shares of Natera Inc., valued at $52,176 using the latest closing price.

Chapman Steven Leonard, the CEO AND PRESIDENT of Natera Inc., sale 885 shares at $54.98 during a trade that took place back on Apr 24, which means that Chapman Steven Leonard is holding 212,405 shares at $48,657 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for NTRA

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-64.83 for the present operating margin

+44.37 for the gross margin

The net margin for Natera Inc. stands at -66.79. The total capital return value is set at -48.29, while invested capital returns managed to touch -53.22. Equity return is now at value -106.70, with -47.50 for asset returns.

Based on Natera Inc. (NTRA), the company’s capital structure generated 63.23 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 38.74. Total debt to assets is 31.54, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 50.76. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 31.10.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 6.39, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.13. The receivables turnover for the company is 4.48 and the total asset turnover is 0.62. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 3.90.

Conclusion

In summary, Natera Inc. (NTRA) has had a mixed performance as of late. Analysts have bullish opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.