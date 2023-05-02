Multi Ways Holdings Limited (MWG) Stock: Evaluating the Market Performance

The price-to-earnings ratio for Multi Ways Holdings Limited (AMEX: MWG) is 16.27x, which is above its average ratio. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The public float for MWG is 14.49M and currently, short sellers hold a 0.53% of that float. On May 02, 2023, MWG’s average trading volume was 999.31K shares.

MWG) stock’s latest price update

Multi Ways Holdings Limited (AMEX: MWG)’s stock price has gone decline by -45.77 in comparison to its previous close of 2.01, however, the company has experienced a -83.48% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading days.

MWG’s Market Performance

The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -84.00% for MWG’s stock, with a -84.00% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

MWG Trading at -84.00% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought MWG to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -93.33% of loss for the given period.

During the last 5 trading sessions, MWG fell by -83.48%, in comparison to the 20-day moving average. In addition, Multi Ways Holdings Limited saw -87.71% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Multi Ways Holdings Limited (MWG) has been bad in recent times. The stock has received a mixed of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.