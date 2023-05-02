MongoDB Inc. (MDB) Shares Down Despite Recent Market Volatility

MongoDB Inc. (NASDAQ: MDB)’s stock price has decreased by -5.91 compared to its previous closing price of 239.96. However, the company has seen a 0.81% increase in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Barron’s reported on 09/01/22 that MongoDB Stock Falls Sharply as Fiscal-Year Forecast Disappoints

Is It Worth Investing in MongoDB Inc. (NASDAQ: MDB) Right Now?

and a 36-month beta value of 1.06. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 17 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 4 as “overweight,” 5 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price predicted for MongoDB Inc. (MDB) by analysts is $248.19, which is $26.96 above the current market price. The public float for MDB is 66.20M, and at present, short sellers hold a 5.38% of that float. On May 02, 2023, the average trading volume of MDB was 1.64M shares.

MDB’s Market Performance

MDB stock saw an increase of 0.81% in the past week, with a monthly gain of 3.12% and a quarterly increase of 7.30%. The volatility ratio for the week is 5.28%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 4.76% for MongoDB Inc. (MDB). The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -0.03% for MDB’s stock, with a 0.83% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of MDB

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for MDB stocks, with Morgan Stanley repeating the rating for MDB by listing it as a “Overweight.” The predicted price for MDB in the upcoming period, according to Morgan Stanley is $270 based on the research report published on April 12th of the current year 2023.

Bernstein, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see MDB reach a price target of $282. The rating they have provided for MDB stocks is “Outperform” according to the report published on February 17th, 2023.

Guggenheim gave a rating of “Neutral” to MDB, setting the target price at $205 in the report published on January 27th of the current year.

MDB Trading at 3.42% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought MDB to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -42.23% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.76%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.28%, as shares sank -3.15% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +3.88% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, MDB rose by +0.81%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -19.05% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $225.48. In addition, MongoDB Inc. saw 14.70% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at MDB starting from MERRIMAN DWIGHT A, who sale 2,000 shares at the price of $240.00 back on Apr 26. After this action, MERRIMAN DWIGHT A now owns 1,225,954 shares of MongoDB Inc., valued at $480,000 using the latest closing price.

Ittycheria Dev, the President & CEO of MongoDB Inc., sale 49,249 shares at $227.55 during a trade that took place back on Apr 03, which means that Ittycheria Dev is holding 222,311 shares at $11,206,414 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for MDB

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-27.00 for the present operating margin

+72.08 for the gross margin

The net margin for MongoDB Inc. stands at -26.90. The total capital return value is set at -17.88, while invested capital returns managed to touch -18.15. Equity return is now at value -50.00, with -13.90 for asset returns.

Based on MongoDB Inc. (MDB), the company’s capital structure generated 160.22 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 61.57. Total debt to assets is 47.67, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 159.04. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 61.12.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 12.67, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.08. The receivables turnover for the company is 5.34 and the total asset turnover is 0.51. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 3.66.

Conclusion

To sum up, MongoDB Inc. (MDB) has seen a better performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.