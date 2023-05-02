Meihua International Medical Technologies Co. Ltd.’s (MHUA) Stock: A Long-Term Performance Analysis

The stock of Meihua International Medical Technologies Co. Ltd. (MHUA) has gone down by -2.53% for the week, with a -45.70% drop in the past month and a -74.07% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 47.15%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 19.61% for MHUA. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -23.18% for MHUA’s stock, with a -63.29% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Meihua International Medical Technologies Co. Ltd. (NASDAQ: MHUA) Right Now?

Meihua International Medical Technologies Co. Ltd. (NASDAQ: MHUA) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 13.00x compared to its average ratio, Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The public float for MHUA is 11.61M, and currently, shorts hold a 0.23% of that float. The average trading volume for MHUA on May 02, 2023 was 36.70K shares.

MHUA) stock’s latest price update

Meihua International Medical Technologies Co. Ltd. (NASDAQ: MHUA)’s stock price has plunge by -3.61relation to previous closing price of 3.60. Nevertheless, the company has seen a -2.53% plunge in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Barron’s reported on 02/16/22 that Meihua Stock Takes Off in Rare U.S. IPO of Chinese Company

MHUA Trading at -75.45% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought MHUA to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -92.37% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 19.61%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 47.15%, as shares sank -46.53% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -84.03% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, MHUA fell by -2.53%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -36.33% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $4.37. In addition, Meihua International Medical Technologies Co. Ltd. saw -58.09% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for MHUA

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+25.24 for the present operating margin

+38.08 for the gross margin

The net margin for Meihua International Medical Technologies Co. Ltd. stands at +20.14. The total capital return value is set at 26.14, while invested capital returns managed to touch 21.77. Equity return is now at value 5.70, with 4.80 for asset returns.

Based on Meihua International Medical Technologies Co. Ltd. (MHUA), the company’s capital structure generated 4.81 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 4.58.

The receivables turnover for the company is 1.43 and the total asset turnover is 0.86. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 3.34.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Meihua International Medical Technologies Co. Ltd. (MHUA) has had a bad performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is mixed, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.