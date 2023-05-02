Masco Corporation (MAS) Shares Decline Despite Market Challenges

The stock of Masco Corporation (NYSE: MAS) has decreased by -1.01 when compared to last closing price of 53.36. Despite this, the company has experienced a 5.14% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. The Wall Street Journal reported on 12/15/21 that Roblox, BlackBerry, Pfizer, Adagio Therapeutics: What to Watch in the Stock Market Today

Is It Worth Investing in Masco Corporation (NYSE: MAS) Right Now?

Masco Corporation (NYSE: MAS) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 15.01x compared to its average ratio, and the 36-month beta value for MAS is at 1.18. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 6 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 4 rating it as “overweight,” 10 as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The average price suggested by analysts for MAS is $58.55, which is $6.02 above the current market price. The public float for MAS is 225.04M, and currently, shorts hold a 2.72% of that float. The average trading volume for MAS on May 02, 2023 was 2.09M shares.

MAS’s Market Performance

MAS’s stock has seen a 5.14% increase for the week, with a 6.23% rise in the past month and a -0.71% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.36%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.51% for Masco Corporation The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 5.85% for MAS stock, with a simple moving average of 4.72% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of MAS

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for MAS stocks, with Jefferies repeating the rating for MAS by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for MAS in the upcoming period, according to Jefferies is $65 based on the research report published on April 28th of the current year 2023.

Deutsche Bank, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see MAS reach a price target of $56, previously predicting the price at $43. The rating they have provided for MAS stocks is “Hold” according to the report published on February 13th, 2023.

RBC Capital Mkts gave a rating of “Outperform” to MAS, setting the target price at $57 in the report published on February 10th of the current year.

MAS Trading at 4.70% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought MAS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -9.21% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.51%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.36%, as shares surge +5.67% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -4.16% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, MAS rose by +4.98%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -1.60% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $50.04. In addition, Masco Corporation saw 13.18% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at MAS starting from Allman Keith J., who sale 33,947 shares at the price of $53.26 back on Feb 27. After this action, Allman Keith J. now owns 200,305 shares of Masco Corporation, valued at $1,808,017 using the latest closing price.

Allman Keith J., the President and CEO of Masco Corporation, sale 69,203 shares at $55.63 during a trade that took place back on Feb 14, which means that Allman Keith J. is holding 258,085 shares at $3,849,588 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for MAS

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+15.24 for the present operating margin

+31.26 for the gross margin

The net margin for Masco Corporation stands at +9.70. The total capital return value is set at 41.02, while invested capital returns managed to touch 29.74. Equity return is now at value -147.20, with 15.20 for asset returns.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.78, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.25. The receivables turnover for the company is 7.48 and the total asset turnover is 1.61. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.56.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Masco Corporation (MAS) has had a better performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is bullish, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.