Loews Corporation (L) Shares Soar Above 1-Year High

Loews Corporation (NYSE: L)’s stock price has increased by 4.45 compared to its previous closing price of 57.57. However, the company has seen a 6.18% increase in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. The Wall Street Journal reported on 08/17/21 that Home Depot, Roblox, Walmart: What to Watch When the Stock Market Opens Today

Is It Worth Investing in Loews Corporation (NYSE: L) Right Now?

Loews Corporation (NYSE: L) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 14.45x compared to its average ratio,, and the 36-month beta value for L is at 0.83. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 1 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The public float for L is 194.69M, and currently, shorts hold a 0.88% of that float. The average trading volume for L on May 02, 2023 was 897.62K shares.

L’s Market Performance

The stock of Loews Corporation (L) has seen a 6.18% increase in the past week, with a 4.94% rise in the past month, and a -0.48% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.17%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 1.67% for L. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 5.87% for L’s stock, with a 5.60% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of L

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for L stocks, with Deutsche Bank repeating the rating for L by listing it as a “Hold.” The predicted price for L in the upcoming period, according to Deutsche Bank is $43 based on the research report published on November 02nd of the previous year 2016.

Deutsche Bank, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see L reach a price target of $44, previously predicting the price at $48. The rating they have provided for L stocks is “Hold” according to the report published on August 06th, 2015.

Deutsche Bank gave a rating of “Hold” to L, setting the target price at $51 in the report published on March 24th of the previous year.

L Trading at 4.41% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought L to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -9.36% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.67%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.17%, as shares surge +3.64% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -2.48% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, L rose by +6.18%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +8.13% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $56.90. In addition, Loews Corporation saw 3.09% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at L starting from HARRIS WALTER L, who sale 625 shares at the price of $61.00 back on Mar 01. After this action, HARRIS WALTER L now owns 19,633 shares of Loews Corporation, valued at $38,125 using the latest closing price.

FRIBOURG PAUL J, the Director of Loews Corporation, sale 625 shares at $61.00 during a trade that took place back on Mar 01, which means that FRIBOURG PAUL J is holding 0 shares at $38,125 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for L

Equity return is now at value 6.70, with 1.30 for asset returns.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Loews Corporation (L) has had a mixed performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is mixed, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.