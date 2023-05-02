Lixiang Education Holding Co. Ltd. (LXEH): A Technical Analysis

Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The public float for LXEH is 2.67M, and currently, short sellers hold a 0.25% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of LXEH on May 02, 2023 was 320.23K shares.

LXEH) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of Lixiang Education Holding Co. Ltd. (NASDAQ: LXEH) has jumped by 22.10 compared to previous close of 0.51. Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 23.80% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

LXEH’s Market Performance

LXEH’s stock has risen by 23.80% in the past week, with a monthly rise of 9.47% and a quarterly drop of -77.84%. The volatility ratio for the week is 46.55% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 27.49% for Lixiang Education Holding Co. Ltd. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 3.43% for LXEH’s stock, with a -76.34% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

LXEH Trading at -51.24% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought LXEH to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -87.41% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 27.49%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 46.55%, as shares surge +11.80% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -76.58% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, LXEH rose by +23.80%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -85.54% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.6032. In addition, Lixiang Education Holding Co. Ltd. saw -77.84% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for LXEH

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-3.75 for the present operating margin

+49.60 for the gross margin

The net margin for Lixiang Education Holding Co. Ltd. stands at +0.72. The total capital return value is set at -0.43, while invested capital returns managed to touch 0.10.

Based on Lixiang Education Holding Co. Ltd. (LXEH), the company’s capital structure generated 68.45 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 40.64.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of -2.30, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.11. The receivables turnover for the company is 352.62 and the total asset turnover is 0.07. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.73.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Lixiang Education Holding Co. Ltd. (LXEH) has had a mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.