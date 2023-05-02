LendingClub Corporation (LC) Shares Plummet Below 1-Year High

The stock of LendingClub Corporation (NYSE: LC) has decreased by -8.94 when compared to last closing price of 7.33. Despite this, the company has experienced a -6.77% fall in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in LendingClub Corporation (NYSE: LC) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for LendingClub Corporation (NYSE: LC) is above average at 2.94x, while the 36-month beta value is 1.95.Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 5 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 3 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for LendingClub Corporation (LC) is $11.13, which is $4.61 above the current market price. The public float for LC is 101.10M, and currently, short sellers hold a 4.38% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of LC on May 02, 2023 was 2.06M shares.

LC’s Market Performance

The stock of LendingClub Corporation (LC) has seen a -6.77% decrease in the past week, with a -7.42% drop in the past month, and a -31.11% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.12%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 3.85% for LC. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -6.14% for LC stock, with a simple moving average of -36.23% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of LC

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for LC stocks, with JP Morgan repeating the rating for LC by listing it as a “Overweight.” The predicted price for LC in the upcoming period, according to JP Morgan is $11 based on the research report published on April 11th of the current year 2023.

Janney, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see LC reach a price target of $10. The rating they have provided for LC stocks is “Neutral” according to the report published on January 26th, 2023.

Janney gave a rating of “Buy” to LC, setting the target price at $32 in the report published on January 12th of the previous year.

LC Trading at -13.21% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought LC to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -59.32% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.85%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.12%, as shares sank -4.85% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -32.76% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, LC fell by -6.84%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -48.33% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $7.09. In addition, LendingClub Corporation saw -24.15% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at LC starting from ARMSTRONG ANNIE, who sale 38,322 shares at the price of $10.08 back on Nov 28. After this action, ARMSTRONG ANNIE now owns 165,435 shares of LendingClub Corporation, valued at $386,293 using the latest closing price.

Momen Ronnie, the Bank-Chief of Consumer Banking of LendingClub Corporation, sale 28,607 shares at $10.08 during a trade that took place back on Nov 28, which means that Momen Ronnie is holding 180,173 shares at $288,436 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for LC

Equity return is now at value 27.80, with 4.50 for asset returns.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, LendingClub Corporation (LC) has experienced a bad performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.