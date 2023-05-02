Joby Aviation Inc. (JOBY) Stock: Understanding the Volatility

The stock of Joby Aviation Inc. (JOBY) has gone up by 14.29% for the week, with a 6.80% rise in the past month and a 4.27% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 6.04%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 4.65% for JOBY. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 7.99% for JOBY’s stock, with a -2.17% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Joby Aviation Inc. (NYSE: JOBY) Right Now?

Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 2 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 2 as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The average price predicted for Joby Aviation Inc. (JOBY) by analysts is $7.67, which is $2.48 above the current market price. The public float for JOBY is 365.35M, and at present, short sellers hold a 9.31% of that float. On May 02, 2023, the average trading volume of JOBY was 2.57M shares.

JOBY) stock’s latest price update

Joby Aviation Inc. (NYSE: JOBY) has experienced a rise in its stock price by 1.62 compared to its previous closing price of 4.33. However, the company has seen a gain of 14.29% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Barron’s reported on 10/11/22 that Joby Aviation, Delta, Plan Home-to-Airport Flights. The Start-Up’s Stock is Soaring.

Analysts’ Opinion of JOBY

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for JOBY stocks, with Deutsche Bank repeating the rating for JOBY by listing it as a “Sell.” The predicted price for JOBY in the upcoming period, according to Deutsche Bank is $4 based on the research report published on March 07th of the current year 2023.

JP Morgan gave a rating of “Neutral” to JOBY, setting the target price at $7 in the report published on April 28th of the previous year.

JOBY Trading at 6.64% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought JOBY to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -38.46% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.65%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 6.04%, as shares surge +1.38% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -1.35% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, JOBY rose by +14.29%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -14.40% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $4.08. In addition, Joby Aviation Inc. saw 31.34% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at JOBY starting from Allison Eric, who sale 18,801 shares at the price of $4.12 back on Apr 13. After this action, Allison Eric now owns 303,569 shares of Joby Aviation Inc., valued at $77,460 using the latest closing price.

DeHoff Kate, the of Joby Aviation Inc., sale 5,642 shares at $4.12 during a trade that took place back on Apr 13, which means that DeHoff Kate is holding 194,624 shares at $23,245 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for JOBY

The total capital return value is set at -31.24, while invested capital returns managed to touch -20.59. Equity return is now at value -21.40, with -19.30 for asset returns.

Based on Joby Aviation Inc. (JOBY), the company’s capital structure generated 2.35 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 2.29. Total debt to assets is 2.11, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 2.03. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 1.98.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 35.90.

Conclusion

To sum up, Joby Aviation Inc. (JOBY) has seen a better performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.