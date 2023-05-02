Jaguar Health Inc. (JAGX) Beta Value: Understanding the Market Risk

The 36-month beta value for JAGX is also noteworthy at 1.83. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 0 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price estimated by analysts for JAGX is $150.00, which is $224.47 above than the current price. The public float for JAGX is 1.54M, and at present, short sellers hold a 73.57% of that float. The average trading volume of JAGX on May 02, 2023 was 1.81M shares.

JAGX stock's latest price update

The stock of Jaguar Health Inc. (NASDAQ: JAGX) has increased by 6.26 when compared to last closing price of 0.50. Despite this, the company has experienced a -4.85% fall in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

JAGX’s Market Performance

Jaguar Health Inc. (JAGX) has experienced a -4.85% fall in stock performance for the past week, with a -24.46% drop in the past month, and a -88.60% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 14.52%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 12.27% for JAGX. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -7.23% for JAGX stock, with a simple moving average of -94.34% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of JAGX

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for JAGX stocks, with Cantor Fitzgerald repeating the rating for JAGX by listing it as a “Overweight.” The predicted price for JAGX in the upcoming period, according to Cantor Fitzgerald is $5 based on the research report published on July 07th of the previous year 2021.

Rodman & Renshaw, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see JAGX reach a price target of $2. The rating they have provided for JAGX stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on July 11th, 2017.

JAGX Trading at -53.05% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought JAGX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -98.56% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 12.27%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 14.52%, as shares sank -15.54% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -83.94% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, JAGX fell by -4.85%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -97.78% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.5664. In addition, Jaguar Health Inc. saw -91.87% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at JAGX starting from Wolin Jonathan S., who purchase 317 shares at the price of $0.03 back on Dec 31. After this action, Wolin Jonathan S. now owns 6,983 shares of Jaguar Health Inc., valued at $10 using the latest closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for JAGX

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-287.85 for the present operating margin

+63.94 for the gross margin

The net margin for Jaguar Health Inc. stands at -396.91.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.74.

Conclusion

In summary, Jaguar Health Inc. (JAGX) has had a bad performance as of late. Analysts have bullish opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.